T20 World Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates: Who won today's match?

Sri Lanka thumped the United Arab Emirates by 79 runs in a Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18. With the emphatic triumph, the Lankans also kept alive their hopes of progressing to the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka were restricted to 152/8 despite Pathum Nissanka’s 74 as Karthik Meiyappan claimed a hat-trick. However, Lanka’s bowlers proved too good for UAE’s batting line-up, which was blown away for 73 in 17.1 overs. Dushmantha Chameera (3/15) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/8) ran through the opposition batting without much trouble.

Defending 152, Chameera got Sri Lanka off to a terrific start, cleaning up Muhammad Waseem (two) and Aryan Lakra (one) in his first over - the third of the innings. Chameera began the next over by sending back UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan for one. The batter chipped a good length delivery to wide mid-off.

Chirag Suri (14) was the next to go, bowled by Pramod Madushan off an outside edge as he attempted an inside out drive. The UAE stumbled to 23/4 by the end of the powerplay. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka also joined the wicket-taking act as Basil Hameed (two) chipped a length ball to midwicket.

The UAE were six down for 36 before the halfway stage as Vriitya Aravind (nine) was trapped lbw by a Hasaranga googly. The on-field umpire said not out, but a confident Sri Lanka would get the decision overturned using the DRS.

The procession of wickets continued after the drinks break as Kashif Daud (0) was pinned in front of the stumps by Hasaranga, who also cleaned up Aayan Afzal Khan (19).

In between, Maheesh Theekshana had hat-trick man Meiyappan stumped. The one-sided contest ended when Junaid Siddique (18) was caught at long-on off Theekshana’s bowling.

Meiyappan hat-trick restricts Sri Lanka to 152/8

UAE leg-spinner Meiyappan claimed a hat-trick as Sri Lanka were held to 152/8 after being asked to bat. The Lankans were in a dominant position at 92/1 after 11 overs. However, they slipped to 117/5 due to Meiyappan’s brilliance. Eventually, opener Nissanka’s defiant 74 off 60 balls ensured they crossed at least the 150-run mark.

Nissanka and Kusal Mendis got Sri Lanka off to a bright start before the latter fell for 18, trapped lbw by Lakra. Dhananjaya de Silva then came in and provided solid support to Nissanka. He slammed Hameed for six and four off consecutive deliveries as Sri Lanka reached 84/1 at the halfway stage.

De Silva’s innings was cut short on 33 off 21 via a run-out. He wanted to steal a quick single, but was sent back and ended up well short of his crease. Sri Lanka’s downfall had just begun. In the 15th over, Meiyappan dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (five), Charith Asalanka (0) and Shanaka (0) to complete a memorable hat-trick. Rajapaksa was caught at deep cover, Asalanka nicked a googly, while Lankan skipper Shanaka was castled through the gate.

In the next over, Hasaranga (two) holed out to long-off while trying to go after Aayan Khan. A few impressive hits from Nissanka provided the floundering innings with some much-needed momentum. However, Zahoor Khan bowled a brilliant last over to ensure Sri Lanka did not touch 160.

The pacer claimed the wickets of Chamika Karunaratne (eight) and Nissanka and gave away only three runs. UAE’s batting, though, let them down very badly for the second game in a row.

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Nissanka anchored Sri Lanka’s innings maturely, making sure they crossed 150 despite Meiyappan’s heroics. With the ball, Chameera and Hasaranga were next to unplayable.

For UAE, Meiyappan bowled brilliantly to claim a hat-trick. Zahoor (2/26) also came up with an impressive spell.

Nissanka was named Player of the Match for his defiant half-century under tricky circumstances.

