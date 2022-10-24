T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin Ahmed claims 4 as Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs

Pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed 4/25 as Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by nine runs in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Super 12 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Sent in to bat first after losing the toss, Bangladesh managed a disappointing 144/8. However, Taskin and Hasan Mahmud (2/15) starred with the ball as Bangladesh edged out the Dutch.

Chasing 145, the Netherlands got off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets before the end of the fourth over. Vikramjit Singh (0) was back in the hut on the first ball, nicking a good length ball from Taskin to slip. The Bangladesh pacer was on a hat-trick when Bas de Leede (0) poked at the next delivery and only managed an edge to the keeper.

Further disaster struck the Dutch in the fourth over, which saw two run-outs. Max O'Dowd (eight) was involved in a horrible mix-up with Colin Ackermann. The former wanted a second, but was sent back, leaving him stranded. Tom Cooper was run-out without facing a ball as he attempted a difficult third run. A good throw from Najmul Hossain Shanto to the keeper caught Cooper short of the crease.

Ackermann opened up after the twin run-outs and hit a few boundaries. But the Netherlands slipped further into trouble as Scott Edwards (16) was caught at backward point off Shakib Al Hasan while attempting a reverse-sweep. Mahmud then knocked over Tim Pringle for one.

Ackermann smacked a couple of sixes and went on to complete a valiant half-century. At the other end, though, wickets kept falling. Logan van Beek (two) top-edged a pull off Mahmud to deep fine leg. Taskin, helped himself to two more wickets in his last over, the 17th of the innings, as Shariz Ahmad (nine) and Ackermann (62) perished in their attempts to take him on.

Paul van Meekeren (24 off 14) struck a few meaty boundaries to lift the Netherlands’ spirits towards the end. He was dismissed off the last ball by Soumya Sarkar as the Netherlands finished on 135 all out.

Netherlands hold Bangladesh to 144/8

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Netherlands did a good job of restricting Bangladesh to 144/8. Van Meekeren and De Leede claimed two wickets each. For Bangladesh, Afif Hossain top-scored with 38 off 27.

Sarkar began the innings in confident fashion for Bangladesh, hitting Fred Klaassen for two fours. Shanto also looked good, smacking four boundaries in quick succession across two overs.

Van Meekeren broke the opening stand at 43 as Sarkar (14) mistimed a pull to midwicket. In the next over, Pringle sent back Shanto (25) as the batter struck a tossed-up delivery to midwicket. Bangladesh lost two more wickets before the halfway stage of their innings.

Litton Das (nine) chipped Van Beek to mid-off, while skipper Shakib (seven) became 19-year-old leggie Ahmad’s first T20 World Cup victim. The left-hander slog-swept a length delivery to deep midwicket. Bangladesh were 72/4 after 10 overs.

The Dutch bowlers continued their good work after the drinks break as Van Meekeren cleaned up Yasir Ali (three) with a yorker. Afif then gave the Bangladesh innings some much-needed momentum, slamming Ahmad for four and six off consecutive deliveries in the 15th over.

De Leede’s double strike in the 18th over, however, ensured the Netherlands remained ahead. Nurul Hasan (13) flicked a length ball on the pads to fine leg, while Afif's innings ended when he was brilliantly caught down leg.

A last-over six by Mosaddek Hossain (20*) off De Leede enabled Bangladesh to cross 140, which proved just enough in the end.

