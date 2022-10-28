T20 World Cup 2022: "There is a lack of game awareness" - Salman Butt reacts to Pakistan's loss in last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe

Former opener Salman Butt chastised the Pakistani players following their poor showing against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday, October 22.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt highlighted how the Pakistani batters failed to deliver an impactful performance on yet another occasion. He claimed that the lack of game awareness had cost the side two crucial matches at the showpiece event.

Questioning the Men in Green's shot selection against Zimbabwe, he opined that the batters must play as per the situation, instead of just trying to hit big shots all the time.

Butt explained:

"I am utterly disappointed today. It was a poor display of batsmanship. We have highlighted this issue several times that there is a lack of game awareness, lack of sense, and lack of good shot selection. When you are on the field, you have to think about what the situation demands."

Pakistan's batting let them down as they failed to chase down a below-par total of 130 against Zimbabwe. The Babar Azam-led side finished 129/8 after 20 overs, suffering a heartbreaking one-run loss.

Shan Masood, with his 44-run knock, was the top performer for the side with the bat. Other top-order batters failed to get going in the the crucial fixture, resulting in the team's second consecutive loss in the tournament.

"I don't know who is guiding them" - Salman Butt on how Pakistan's team management has handles Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Speaking of openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's failures against Zimbabwe, Butt stated that the two batters didn't take enough risk early on during the run chase.

He mentioned that it may not be the right approach if proven batters like Babar and Rizwan have to bat as per the instructions of the coaches. Butt remarked that the two senior players shouldn't be treated the same as the newer batters of the team.

Butt added:

"The Pakistani batters didn't take any risks during the powerplay overs. You should never take the match to the last over when you chase a total of 130. I don't know who is guiding them.

"They are the No.1 and No.2 batters in the world. If Babar and Rizwan also need to play according to plans made by the coaches, it means there is no difference between them and a new player."

Babar and Rizwan managed scores of four and 14, respectively. The two experienced batters were also dismissed early during the team's opening fixture against India.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh In this T20 World Cup 2022 so far:



•Babar Azam - 0(1), 4(9).

•Mohammad Rizwan - 4(12), 14(16). In this T20 World Cup 2022 so far:•Babar Azam - 0(1), 4(9).•Mohammad Rizwan - 4(12), 14(16).

The form of the opening batters has become a major concern for Pakistan, given how they have been their top contributors in the format in recent years. To make matters worse, their middle-order batters have also succumbed under pressure.

