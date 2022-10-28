T20 World Cup 2022: “Top 4 have to do the bulk of the scoring” - Danny Morrison on the key for India to succeed against South Africa

Former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison reckons that Team India’s top four will have to do the bulk of the scoring once again if the Men in Blue are to do well against South Africa in their next T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Having beaten Pakistan by four wickets and the Netherlands by 56 runs, India are on top of the points table in Group 2. However, they are likely to face a stiff challenge against the Proteas in Perth on Sunday, October 30.

South Africa were unlucky not to register a thumping win against Zimbabwe in their first match as rain played spoilsport. However, they hammered Bangladesh by 104 runs in their next game. Previewing the India-South Africa encounter, Morrison told Sportskeeda:

"The top 4 have to do the bulk of the scoring (for India). It allows Dinesh Karthik to finish or Hardik (Pandya) to come in and smash a few. It bodes well when you lay that platform.

"Many will have expectations of KL (Rahul) having that time in the middle and Rohit (Sharma) coming good again. If not him, then VK (Virat Kohli). And if Kohli misses out, you’ve got to definitely hope its Suryakumar Yadav.”

While Kohli has scored 82* and 62* in the two matches so far, both Rohit and Suryakumar hit half-centuries against the Netherlands. Rahul, though, was dismissed for single-figure scores in both games.

“Mark Waugh couldn’t get into the side, a bit like SKY” - Morrison compares Indian batter with Aussie legend

While praising Suryakumar for his consistent performances since making a belated international debut last year, Morrison compared him to Mark Waugh. Pointing out that gaining a lot of domestic experience before entering international cricket might not be a bad thing, he elaborated:

“Mark Waugh couldn’t get into the side, a bit like SKY. I think he scored about 10,000 first-class runs before he got to playing for Australia, way back in 1991. Steve (Waught) had been playing for the Aussies since the 1985-86 summer.

"It’s not a bad thing. All the experience and the time… The confidence as he (Suryakumar) has gotten older and more experienced is sort of shining through now.”

Suryakumar was the Player of the Match for his 51* off 25 balls against the Dutch, a dazzling knock which featured seven fours and a six.

Concluding his thoughts on the Indian batting line-up, Morrison stated that significant contributions from a number of players have aided the team’s cause. The 56-year-old said:

“Everyone has been chipping in at different times. Hardik put on a 100 partnership against Pakistan with VK at the MCG. Kohli has been very consistent and you have got SKY going very well. Those usual suspects for me are paramount (for India) to do well.”

India put up 179/2 against the Netherlands after winning the toss and batting first. The bowlers then held the Dutch batting line-up to 123/9.

