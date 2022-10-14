T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli enjoys his off day in Perth with friends

One of the batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to spend some quality time with his friends in Australia. The Indian team are currently in Perth, preparing themselves for the impending challenge of the T20 World Cup.

In a picture shared by a Twitter user, Virat Kohli can be seen posing for a photograph alongside some of his lesser-known friends at a restaurant in Perth.

Following their warm-up game against Western Australia, the Indian players enjoyed their off day in Perth and several pictures of the team members, including Kohli and Rohit Sharma went viral.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli with his friends in a restaurant at Perth. Virat Kohli with his friends in a restaurant at Perth. https://t.co/6wOHPbnovq

The Indian-bound squad for the T20 World Cup has already played a couple of practice matches in Perth and is scheduled to play two more official warm-up games in Brisbane against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19). They will kick-off their T20 WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

After winning their first practice game, India were beaten by Western Australia in the second clash. Surprisingly, Virat Kohli didn’t play in either of the matches.

Can Virat Kohli prove his worth in the T20 World Cup?

Ever since scoring a sensational century against Afghanistan in India’s final fixture of the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli has looked in superb touch. He scored a match-winning half-century against Australia in the three-match T20I series and followed it up with a crucial 49* in the second T20I against South Africa. India went onto win both series by a 2-1 margin.

With Kohli regaining his form ahead of the T20 World Cup, it could work wonders for India as they aim to win their first ICC T20 title after winning the inaugural edition back in 2007.

After an early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Indian team management have consciously tried to change their batting approach with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid being very vocal about it.

While the strategy has certainly worked for them in bilateral ties, it will be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue stick to a similar approach in the mega event.

Poll : 0 votes