T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Endearing video of Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira running into her father’s arms 

A cute video of Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira excitedly running towards her father and jumping into his arms is being shared on social media.

Rohit and co. did not have a great day on Sunday, October 30 as the Men in Blue went down to South Africa by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth. The skipper himself failed with the bat and was dismissed for 15.

While fans would be extremely disappointed with Team India’s loss in the Group 2 clash, the endearing clip of Rohit and his daughter should make them feel a little better. In the video, the Indian captain is seen planting a kiss on Samaira’s cheek as a doting father.

David @CricketFreakD1 The most beautiful video you will see on internet today🥹 The most beautiful video you will see on internet today🥹❤️ https://t.co/GQ890Icm6q

The video seems to have been shot after India’s defeat to South Africa, looking at the glum faces in it. Rishabh Pant, who kept wickets towards the end of the match against the Proteas after Dinesh Karthik got injured, is also seen in the clip, walking alongside the Indian skipper.

Team India batted first against South Africa after winning the toss in Perth, but managed only 133/9. They were unable to deal with the pace and bounce generated by the Proteas pacers as Lungi Ngidi claimed 4/26 and Wayne Parnell 3/15.

Chasing 134, South Africa lost three wickets for 24 before half-centuries from Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59*) lifted them to victory. With the win, the Proteas also went to the top of the table in Group 2, with five points from three matches.

“We fell a little short with the bat” - Rohit Sharma

Reflecting on the five-wicket defeat, Team India captain Rohit admitted that they did not put up enough runs on the board. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

“We expected that the pitch will have something in it. We knew that there’ll be a lot of help for the seamers, that’s why it wasn’t an easy target to chase. We fell a little short with the bat. We fought well, but South Africa were better today.”

BCCI @BCCI



We will look to bounce back in our next game of the



Scorecard bit.ly/INDVSA-T20WC



#INDvSA #TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match.We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup Scorecard #TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match. We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup . 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-T20WC #INDvSA https://t.co/Q6NGoZokuE

The 35-year-old also lamented India’s poor fielding effort which saw them drop an easy catch and miss a couple of simple run-outs. The Indian skipper conceded:

“We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren’t clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We couldn’t hold our chances, we missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game.”

India’s remaining two Super 12 matches will be against Bangladesh on November 2 in Adelaide and versus Zimbabwe on November 6 in Melbourne.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes