T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Fans in Adelaide wish Virat Kohli happy birthday in advance as Team India head to Melbourne for last Super 12 match

Team India fans in Adelaide wished star batter Virat Kohli a happy birthday in advance as the Men in Blue proceeded to Melbourne for their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli, who will turn 34 on Saturday, November 5, was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten half-century as India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. With the triumph, the Indians strengthened their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC event.

Team India are currently on six points, with three wins and one loss, which came against South Africa in Perth. The Men in Blue’s last Super 12 assignment will be against Zimbabwe at the MCG. A win will assure them a place in the semi-finals, as they would finish among the top two in Group 2.

On Friday, the BCCI shared a video of the Team India contingent proceeding from Adelaide to Melbourne for the game against Zimbabwe. As the players made their exits, fans cheered them on with chants on “India, India”.

Some Indian cricket aficionados even brought along a poster, which had “Happy Birthday King Kohli” written on it. The star batter acknowledged the fans’ gesture with a thumbs-up sign. BCCI has shared the clip on their official social media handles.

Virat Kohli in "fake fielding" row

Kohli continued his sublime form with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Bangladesh. However, a major controversy erupted after Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan accused him of "fake fielding" at a post-match press conference. Speaking to the media, he claimed:

"Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five-run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come.”

The incident Hasan was referring to occurred during the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase when Kohli feigned a relay throw as Arshdeep Singh was throwing the ball from the deep. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will raise concerns over umpiring in "the proper forum.”

Coming back to Kohli, he is currently the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 220 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 144.73. The stats include three half-centuries, all of them unbeaten.

