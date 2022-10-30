Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif played cricket with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh during the pre-match show for India vs South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

The PhoneBhoot actress looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit as she smashed the Indian spin legend for six and a few boundaries during her presence in the Star Sports studio to promote the upcoming movie.

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar were on fielding duties. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 4.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, T20 World Cup official broadcaster Star Sports wrote:

“We have a new cricketer star in the house! Watch #PhoneBhoot superstar #KatrinaKaif flaunt her batting skills with @harbhajan_singh and @SureshSundaram.”

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 33,000 likes within an hour.

Rohit Sharma and Co. to face South Africa in crucial T20 World Cup clash

India will take on the Proteas in a crucial Group B clash in Perth on Sunday. The Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum at the T20 World Cup after victories in their first two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Co. are coming off a 104-run win against Bangladesh and this makes the contest all the more intriguing.

The Proteas pacers are expected to exploit the Australian conditions, which offer pace and bounce, to their advantage against the Men in Blue. They will also be keen to avenge last month's T20I series defeat in India.

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has suggested including Deepak Hooda in India's playing XI to boost their batting department against Temba Bavuma and Co. He mentioned that the all-rounder can also also be a useful off-spin bowler.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Ojha said:

“16:48 - If you look at Deepak Hooda’s bowling, he bowls off-spin. He might come in place of an off-spinner because you don’t want to play two off-spinners. It’s a selection headache.”

A victory will help Rohit Sharma and Co. top their T20 World Cup group ahead of the knockout stage. Interestingly, Pakistan are also reliant on an India victory for them to stay alive in the tournament.

