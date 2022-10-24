T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Quinton de Kock clobbers Tendai Chatara for 23 runs in South Africa vs Zimbabwe match

South African opener and keeper-batter Quinton de Kock hammered Zimbabwe pacer Tendai Chatara for 23 runs in an over during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match on Monday, October 24.

The Proteas were set to chase 80 runs in nine overs in the rain-reduced encounter at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Knowing the weather could play spoilsport, De Kock decided to go after the bowling from the word go.

Chatara came on to bowl the first over for Zimbabwe and De Kock whacked him for 4,4,4,6 and 4 off the first five deliveries. The first ball was helped over short fine, the second pulled in front of square. The third four came in streaky fashion as a top edge raced to the boundary behind the wickets.

De Kock launched the fourth ball over wide long for a mammoth six. The fifth delivery of the over was pulled with disdain for another boundary. The left-hander got a single off the last ball and retained the strike.

After a rain break in the second over, South Africa’s target was reduced to 64 in seven overs. De Kock went hammer and tongs again, slapping four boundaries off Richard Ngarava. The Proteas were 51/0 after three overs, with De Kock batting on 47* off 18 and skipper Temba Bavuma on 2* off 2.

De Kock’s blazing knock in vain as rain forces no result

Despite De Kock’s brilliant knock, South Africa could not win the match against Zimbabwe as play was called off after three overs in Proteas’ innings. The rain returned again and no further play was possible. Not the first time, South Africa were at the receiving end of the weather in a World Cup clash.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and batted first in the curtailed encounter. The Proteas swiftly reduced the batting side to 19/4 by the fourth over. Lungi Ngidi took out Regis Chakabva (8) and in-form batter Sikandar Raza (0), while Wayne Parnell dismissed Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine (2).

David Miller chipped in with a brilliant direct hit to run-out Sean Williams (1). Wesley Madhevere (35* off 18) and Milton Shumba (18) then added 60 runs for the fifth wicket to help Zimbabwe finish with a decent total.

