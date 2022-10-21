T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Ravichandran Ashwin imitates Rohit Sharma’s pose in behind-the-scenes footage from Team India’s official photoshoot session

Team India cricketers are seen having a lot of fun in some behind-the-scenes footage, shot during the course of their official photoshoot for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. In the clip, veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be spotted imitating skipper Rohit Sharma’s pose.

The Men in Blue are currently in Melbourne and have begun practice for the big game against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

On Friday, October 21, the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup shared a video of Team India from their recent photoshoot session. In the clip, most of the players are seen enjoying themselves on the sidelines of the shoot.

While Ashwin had some fun while trying to copy his captain, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant looked in a mischievous mood.

The clip was shared on social media with the caption:

“Go behind the scenes with India. #T20WorldCup.”

Team India lifted the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. However, they have failed to win the ICC trophy since. They were runners-up in 2014 and semi-finalists in 2016.

“Just a 30 percent chance” - Kapil Dev on probability of Team India reaching the semis

There is plenty of excitement over how Team India will perform in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, former captain Kapil Dev feels the Men in Blue only have a 30 percent chance of making the top four.

Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event in Lucknow a couple of days back, he commented:

"In T20 cricket, the team winning one match can lose the next. It’s very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four. Only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just a 30 percent chance of India making it to the top (last) four."

BCCI @BCCI We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK https://t.co/S7QRQ8G21K

He, however, praised the Indian batting order, especially Suryakumar Yadav, and added:

"No one ever thought about Yadav being an impact player in the future, but he did great with his batting and forced the world to talk about him. Now, we can’t think about India without him. Having a batter like Suryakumar in the team in the company of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, a team automatically becomes strong.”

India go into the T20 World Cup having registered series wins against Australia and South Africa at home. They won two of their four practice games, losing one to Western Australia, while the last one against New Zealand was washed out.

