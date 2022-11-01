Rohit Sharma and Co. are all geared up to bounce back in the T20 World Cup after losing to South Africa by five wickets last Sunday. The Men in Blue are leaving no stone unturned before facing Bangladesh in their upcoming game in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

"India are giving their 100% in training."

“India are giving their 100% in training.”

The openers need to share a decent opening stand. KL Rahul will be looking to finally deliver for India. He has endured bad form in the tournament, with recent scores of 4,9 and 9 in his first three games at the showpiece event.

Rohit, on the other hand, will try to be consistent after he failed to provide notable contributions against Pakistan and South Africa. He, however, scored fifty against the Netherlands.

The in-form batter Virat Kohli will aim to bounce back after falling cheaply against the Proteas. He has already smashed a couple of half-centuries in the tournament, including a masterclass (83* off 52 balls) against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Similarly, Hardik Pandya will be looking to come out guns blazing after managing just two runs and 1/29 against South Africa. He earlier took three wickets and scored a crucial 40 runs against Pakistan.

Senior wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is likely to make way for Rishabh Pant after a back spasm forced him to leave the ground mid-match against South Africa. The veteran has also failed to deliver against Pakistan and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will be keen to continue his sublime form after scoring 68 off 40 balls in his latest outing against the Proteas. He also struck an unbeaten 25-ball 51 against the Netherlands.

The Indian pace bowlers are expected to continue their impressive showing. Furthermore, the team management might be tempted to give leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal an opportunity in their playing XI after he missed the first three matches.

Rain threat looms as India takes on Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

The rain threat could play a spoilsport in India’s crucial match against Bangladesh. If the game gets abandoned, the two teams will have to share one point each. It could affect the Men in Blue as Pakistan will get an opportunity to stay in the fray for the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup.

According to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover around 9 to 17 degree Celsius.

The contest is expected to be intriguing as Shakib Al Hasan and Co. are coming into this game after securing a victory against Zimbabwe.

Sharma-led side must win against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, as four points would help them enter the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

