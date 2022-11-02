Create

T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma gets reprieve as Hasan Mahmud drops a dolly 

By Ankush Das
Modified Nov 02, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud (L) made up for the dropped catch in the next over.

Rohit Sharma got an early reprieve during India's T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan asked the Men in Blue to bat first in overcast conditions. Taskin Ahmed, who has been in exceptional form with the ball, got things rolling with an excellent over, conceding only one run.

The pressure was mounting on India, and Rohit took Taskin in the fourth ball of the third over in an attempt to break the shackles. The Indian skipper played across the line and the ball found Mahmud, who was positioned as deep square-leg.

Much to Rohit's relief, the Bangladesh pacer spilled an easy chance as the ball popped out of his hands. Taskin looked livid and gave a mouthful to Mahmud.

Watch the clip here:

Shakib; We are not here to win the WCand now Bangladesh dropped a sitter of Rohit Sharma#INDvsBAN #BANvIND https://t.co/lsGjwoExg2

Rohit, however, failed to capitalize on the opportunity and got out in the next over, scoring two off eight balls.

Hasan Mahmud gets Rohit Sharma in the next over

Mahmud quickly shrugged off all the disappointments quickly to make a mark in his first over of the match. He dismissed the Indian skipper in the second ball of the fourth over to draw the first blood.

It was pitched short and Rohit Sharma went hard at it only to find a fielder in the point region. The right-handed batter's inconsistent run in the T20 World Cup continued as India were reduced to 11/1.

India had a task(in) at hand. And they barely survived. Taskin Ahmed’s three-over burst was an exhibition. Really unlucky to have not gotten a wicket. #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN

Since then, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have shown intent and tried to take on the Bangladesh bowlers. Rahul, who has struggled with the bat so far, also looked to get his form back with a couple of good shots.

At the time of writing, India were well-placed at 42/1 after seven overs, with Rahul (23*) and Virat (16*) in the middle.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
