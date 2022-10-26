T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant display their football skills during practice session

Team India cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were seen exhibiting their football skills during one of the Men in Blue’s practice sessions as part of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

India got their Super 12 campaign off to a memorable start, defeating Pakistan by four wickets in a nail-biting encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. They are now preparing to take on the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday, October 27.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of the ICC has shared a video of Kohli and Pant fine-tuning their soccer skills as part of their fitness routine. Both players impressed while doing keep-ups. The ICC shared a clip of the same on social media with the caption:

“Flexing those ⚽ skills!”

Meanwhile, according to reports, certain Team India players were unhappy with the food options given to them after their training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday, October 25. The food was described as “cold and inadequate” by players.

As per The Indian Express, the cricketers eventually decided to boycott the lunch provided by the ICC at the venue and opted to have food back at the hotel.

Will Rishabh Pant replace Hardik Pandya for the Netherlands game?

According to some reports, Team India might be thinking of resting all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against the Netherlands on Thursday. The 29-year-old made a significant contribution (3/30 &40) in the win over Pakistan at the MCG.

Considering the workload ahead, the Men in Blue management might think along the lines of resting Pandya for the match against the Dutch. Such a decision could open the door for Pant to fit into the playing XI.

However, addressing a press conference, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated:

“Hardik wants to play all the games. And we are not looking at who to rest, there is no such thought about any player. Hardik is a very important player for us. He adds a lot of balance - he is both bowling and batting. Other than that, his attitude on the field is of note.

"Like you saw in the last match, he played a crucial innings. Yes Virat finished it off, but to recognise the fact that the pressure will shift to the opposition if the game goes deep, you need experience. So, much of Virat’s performance’s credit should be given to Hardik as well,” Mhambrey added.

BCCI



We are here for our 2nd game of the



#TeamIndia Hello Sydney

Kohli and Pandya added 113 for the fifth wicket against Pakistan as India recovered from 31/4 to chase down 160.

