T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Wesley Madhevere pulls off a brilliant diving catch to send back Matthew Cross in SCO vs ZIM match

Zimbabwe fielder Wesley Madhevere took an excellent diving catch to dismiss Scotland’s Matthew Cross during the Group B match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21. Cross was sent on his way for 1 off Richard Ngarava’s bowling.

Scotland won the toss and opted to bat in the must-win game. The winner of the clash will progress to the Super 12, while the loser will head home from the tournament.

Madhevere produced a moment of brilliance for Zimbabwe at the start of the fifth over. Cross smacked a good length delivery on off from Ngarava across the line. Madhevere, positioned at mid-wicket, dived to his left and completed a superb catch.

Earlier, Zimbabwe got off to a good start with the ball as Tendai Chatara sent back Michael Jones (4) in the first over of the match. Jones sliced a length ball over cover and the ball went high in the air. Sikandar Raza ran back 20 yards from the ring and completed a very well-judged catch.

Scotland opener George Munsey again looked in good form and struck some impressive boundaries. Munsey added 40 runs for the third wicket with his skipper Richie Berrington before the golden arm of Raza struck. Berrington (13) attempted a slog-sweep, but only managed to pick out the fielder at deep midwicket. The batting side were in trouble at 65/3 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Both Scotland and Zimbabwe went into the match with one win and one loss each from their previous two games. While the Scots stunned West Indies by 42 runs in their first game, they went down to Ireland by six wickets in their previous match.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe got the better of Ireland by 31 runs in their opener before faltering against West Indies by the same margin.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe - Playing XIs

Scotland went into the match with an unchanged playing XI, while skipper Craig Ervine was back for Zimbabwe after missing the previous match.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

