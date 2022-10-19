West Indies batter Johnson Charles was run out for 45 off 36 balls during his team’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19. Charles was involved in a terrible mix-up with Rovman Powell. To make things worse, he completely lost his balance and slipped, allowing the bowler to complete an easy run out.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial match against Zimbabwe. Charles guided the innings even as the batting side kept losing wickets frequently at the other end. However, his knock ended on a rather disappointing note.

On the last ball of the 13th over, Powell cut a short and wide ball from Sean Williams to backward point. He took a couple of steps forward and then backed out. Charles kept charging in from the other end.

Once he realized that Powell wasn’t coming, Charles had to turn back. But his momentum caused him to lose his footing and he took a tumble. The fielder threw the ball to Williams at the non-striker’s end and the latter completed the formalities to send the set West Indies batter on his way.

The Windies got off to another poor start with the bat as Kyle Mayers (13) top-edged Blessing Muzarabani and the skier was well-judged by the keeper. Evin Lewis (15) then heaved a short and wide delivery from Sikandar Raza to long-on.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran perished cheaply for seven as he chipped a return catch to Williams. After Charles’ run-out, Raza dismissed Shamarh Brooks (0) and Jason Holder (four) in quick succession.

Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23*) then lifted the batting side past the 150-run mark. West Indies finished with 153/7. For Zimbabwe, Raza claimed 3/19, while Muzarabani registered figures of 2/38.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe are without skipper Craig Ervine for the match as he is unwell. Regis Chakabva is leading the team, while Tony Munyonga has replaced Ervine.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

