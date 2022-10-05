T20 World Cup 2022: “We played very few games with Jasprit Bumrah” - Ajay Jadeja on why pacer’s absence might not have a major impact on Team India’s fortunes

Ajay Jadeja reckons that while Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad is a big loss, it might not have a huge impact on the side’s fortunes. The former cricketer pointed out that despite the lead pacer not playing a lot of white-ball games for India in recent months, the team has still managed to win matches.

Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury. The BCCI is yet to name his replacement. Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar could be drafted into the main squad from the standbys.

Discussing the likely impact of Bumrah’s absence from Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad, Jadeja told Cricbuzz:

“Just to give fans some hope, we didn’t play with Bumrah throughout this year. We played very few games with Jasprit Bumrah and India still managed to do well. There is no role-play that got assigned to him. Luckily, from that point of view, Indian team should not have that problem.

"You cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah, not even trying to get close to that. He is so special that you will miss him.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



Get well soon, Champ 🏏



#teamindia #indiancricketteam #cricket Jasprit Bumrah will be rooting for Team India as a fanGet well soon, Champ 🏏 Jasprit Bumrah will be rooting for Team India as a fan 🇮🇳🙌🏻Get well soon, Champ 🏏#teamindia #indiancricketteam #cricket https://t.co/P3QWfEKjkq

Bumrah missed the entire Asia Cup in the UAE due to a back injury. He made a comeback for the T20Is against Australia, but was rested for the first game. After featuring in the subsequent two matches, he again missed the first T20I against South Africa, before being ruled out of the entire series.

Ajay Jadeja compares Bumrah situation to Waqar Younis missing out on 1992 World Cup

While discussing Bumrah’s case, Jadeja drew a parallel between the Indian pacer’s injury and the one Pakistan legend Waqar Younis suffered just ahead of the 1992 World Cup.

Pointing out the similarities in the two situations, he recalled:

“30 years ago, there was another World Cup in Australia. The team that won the World Cup had a similar thing that happened to them. A man called Waqar Younis, in that period of time, was the finest bowler, just like Bumrah.

"He missed out on that World Cup just before (the start) with a back injury. But Pakistan happened to win that World Cup. I am hoping that happens to India.”

Don Topley (Toppers) @ToppersSnr



I remember so well



His Pakistan side eventually did ok! Jonny Bairstow and now Jasprit Bumrah (Stress Fracture of Back) are out of the T20 World Cup. So sad....I remember so well @waqyounis99 Waqar Younis declaring himself unfit just before the famous 1992 World Cup in Aus & NZ.His Pakistan side eventually did ok! Jonny Bairstow and now Jasprit Bumrah (Stress Fracture of Back) are out of the T20 World Cup. So sad....I remember so well @waqyounis99 Waqar Younis declaring himself unfit just before the famous 1992 World Cup in Aus & NZ.His Pakistan side eventually did ok! https://t.co/kujIFky2cn

Younis, who was at the peak of his powers in 1992, missed out on the World Cup after suffering a stress fracture in his back right before the tournament.

