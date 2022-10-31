T20 World Cup 2022: “Why didn’t India play Chahal?” - Aakash Chopra wonders after Adam Zampa impresses in AUS vs IRE game

Former batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Team India might have missed a trick by not picking a “wicket-taking” spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal for the T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30.

Referring to Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s impressive performance against Ireland at the Gabba on Monday, October 31, Chopra opined that leggies can make an impact on pitches where there is some pace and bounce.

India stuck with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the game against the Proteas. The experienced bowler proved ineffective, conceding 43 runs in his four overs. On the other hand, Australia brought Zampa into the playing XI for the game against Ireland, dropping Ashton Agar. Zampa had missed Australia’s previous match after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reflecting on Australia’s performance during their 42-run win over Ireland, Chopra praised their management’s decision to bring back Zampa since he was available. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“The decision to bring in Zampa as soon as he was available makes a lot of sense for the simple reason that Zampa is a wicket-taker. This is a lesson for all. On pitches where there is bounce and a bit of pace, leg-spinners take wickets.

"Why didn’t India play Chahal? That’s the question that comes to mind. Who knows, he might have just got some wickets."

Zampa conceded only 19 runs in his four overs against Ireland while also picking up two wickets.

“Warner is having some bad luck” - Aakash Chopra on Australian opener’s lack of form

Shifting focus to Australia’s batting department, Chopra stated that David Warner is experiencing some back luck as he is being dismissed off boundary balls.

He, however, admitted that most openers are finding life difficult because of the Kookaburra ball, which is offering assistance early on to the bowlers. The 45-year-old explained:

"Openers are not scoring runs in this World Cup. One of the key reasons is the Kookaburra ball. There is a bit of shine on it, which makes the ball swing. Because this is early summer, the pitches are also fresh. But, Warner is having some bad luck. He got out to a shot that should have been a four.”

While Warner perished cheaply, his opening partner and captain Aaron Finch scored a half-century. Although not totally convinced by the batter’s performance, he described the innings as crucial. Chopra elaborated:

“Finch’s knock, it wasn’t the best one, but he scored important runs. When a captain has runs behind his name, his confidence is better and he makes more right decisions.”

Finch was the Player of the Match against Ireland for scoring 63 off 44 balls, a knock studded with five fours and three sixes.

