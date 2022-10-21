T20 World Cup 2022: “Why single out only India?” - Anjum Chopra disagrees with suggestion that Men in Blue’s fitness is a problem

Former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra has disagreed with the suggestion that Team India’s (men’s) fitness is a concern. She pointed out that almost every team featuring in the T20 World Cup has had to make some sort of changes due to injury issues. Hence, it would be unfair to single out only India.

The 2007 champions are without lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Both cricketers are unavailable due to injury issues. Deepak Chahar, who was among the standbys, has also been ruled out.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23.

In a Q&A session on her YouTube channel in the build-up to the game, Chopra was asked whether India’s fitness and fielding is below par. She replied:

“I don’t think India’s fitness and fielding is a problem. Leading into the World Cup, almost every team has had to make changes, so why single out only India? As far as fielding is concerned, the men’s cricket team has improved a lot. Their standards are of the international level.”

BCCI @BCCI We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK https://t.co/S7QRQ8G21K

Analyzing Team India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, she also opined that the side will depend more on their batting, while bowling will play a supporting role. Chopra commented:

“I don’t think batting is a concern. In fact, this current Indian team is more batting-reliant than bowling-reliant. That doesn’t mean the bowling is not good, but most teams have a leaning factor. Currently, there is more responsibility on the batters in the Indian team; bowling is a supporting factor.”

India have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 round for the T20 World Cup alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Netherlands. The sixth team will be confirmed on Friday, October 21, depending on the results of the group matches.

Anjum Chopra picks her four semi-finalists

Responding to another user's query, Chopra also predicted four teams that she feels will make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup this year. She said:

“India, South Africa, England and Australia. These are my top four teams.”

BCCI @BCCI

Brisbane

Preparations



We are now in Melbourne for our first game! #T20WorldCup PerthBrisbanePreparationsWe are now in Melbourne for our first game! #TeamIndia Perth ✔️Brisbane ✔️Preparations ✔️We are now in Melbourne for our first game! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SRhKYEnCdn

While India were the first T20 world champions, England won the crown in 2010. Australia are defending champions and South Africa are yet to win the title.

