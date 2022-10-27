T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 1 run in low-scoring thriller

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by 1 run in a thrilling Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Thursday, October 27. In a low-scoring contest, Zimbabwe batted first and were held to 130/8. Pakistan were extremely poor in response and ended up on 129/8.

The momentum of the match kept swinging both ways and, in the end, it came down to 11 runs off the last over bowled by Brad Evans. Mohammad Nawaz got three off the first ball after which Mohammad Wasim Jr smacked a four down the ground. With three needed off two balls, though, Nawaz (22) miscued a lofted drive and was caught at mid-off.

Shaheen Afridi (1) whacked the last ball to long-on, but could not complete the second run. Under pressure, Zimbabwe keeper Regis Chakabva fumbled while collecting the throw. However, he recovered in time to dislodge the stumps with Afridi short of his crease. The wicket led to passionate celebrations in the Zimbabwe camp.

Chasing 131, Pakistan got off to a cautious start before losing their skipper Babar Azam in the fourth over for 4. Babar was squared up by a length ball from Evans that shaped away and ended up presenting a leading edge to point. Another leading edge off the last delivery of the same over brought Mohammad Rizwan six runs as the ball flew over the keeper.

Rizwan also did not last long. On 14, he played on to Blessing Muzarabani. The keeper-batter tried one down to deep third man, but picked the wrong delivery to play the stroke as the ball seamed back in sharply. Pakistan finished the powerplay on an unconvincing 28/2. The chasing side were in further trouble when Iftikhar Ahmed (5) was caught down leg off Luke Jongwe’s bowling.

Like in the last game, Shan Masood held the innings together for Pakistan, not trying anything fancy. He found a stable partner in Shadab Khan and the duo added a crucial 52 runs for the fourth wicket. Shadab brought up the half-century partnership in style, lofting Sikandar Raza for a six over long-on. However, the bowler had his revenge very next ball as Shadab perished for 17, caught at long-off, looking for another big hit.

Raza had two in two when Haider Ali (0) played all around a full and straight delivery and was trapped plumb in front of the stumps. Zimbabwe’s hopes of pulling off an upset gained momentum when Masood (44) was stumped down leg side off Raza after he missed his flick and overbalanced.

With 18 needed off 9 balls, Nawaz flicked a high full-toss from Richard Ngarava over deep fine leg for a maximum. At that point, it seemed Pakistan had done enough to get over the line. But as we have seen so often over the years, with Pakistan, anything is possible.

Wasim Jr, Shadab restrict Zimbabwe to 130/8

Wasim Jr (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) shone with the ball as Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130/8. Batting first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe got off to a confident start as Wesley Madhevere drove Shaheen Afridi for consecutive fours in the first over. Skipper Craig Ervine then hit the first two balls of the second over from Naseem Shah for boundaries.

Haris Rauf hit back for Pakistan in the fifth over as Ervine (19) top-edged a pull as he was beaten for pace. Wasim Jr then ended Madhevere’s stay for 17. He trapped the batter lbw as Madhevere missed his flick across the line. The decision wasn’t given and looked too high to the naked eye, but DRS showed three reds.

Shadab had his first when Milton Shumba (8) chipped one straight back to the bowler in the 10th over. Zimbabwe were in big trouble at 67/3 at the halfway stage of their innings. Sean Williams got a life on 24 when he was dropped at deep midwicket off Shadab’s bowling.

The leg-spinner had his man in the same over. Williams (31) attempted a reverse sweep, but completely missed the ball and was bowled. Next ball, Babar then took a brilliant one-handed catch at slip to send back Chakabva (0). Shadab flighted one on off and Chakabva only managed a nick. Babar did the rest, jumping to his right.

Wasim Jr also claimed wickets off consecutive deliveries in the next over as Zimbabwe’s innings completely fell apart. Raza (9) pulled a slower bouncer straight to deep square leg, while Jongwe (0) dragged a straight delivery back onto his stumps as he played with an open face.

Wasim Jr returned to bowl the last over and complete a four-fer. Evans (19) slammed the second ball to wide long-on for a maximum, but the fast bowler hit back with a fast and full delivery that rattled the stumps.

Pakistan's bowlers did a fine job of restricting Zimbabwe. But the batters failed to back up the good work.

