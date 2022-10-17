T20 World Cup 2022 Zimbabwe vs Ireland: Who won today's match?

Zimbabwe hammered Ireland by 31 runs in the second Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 17.

Batting first after losing the toss, Zimbabwe posted a challenging 174/7 on the board courtesy of yet another brilliant knock from Sikandar Raza (82 off 48). Blessing Muzarabani (3/23), Richard Ngarava (2/22), and Tendai Chatara (2/22) then combined to hold Ireland to 143/9.

Chasing 175, Ireland lost half their side for 64 inside 10 overs. Zimbabwe got off to a terrific start in their defense as Paul Stirling (0) chopped a length ball that nipped back from Ngarava back onto the stumps. Ngarava had his second when Lorcan Tucker was bowled for 11. The batter shuffled across his stumps and was cleaned up as he failed to connect.

Harry Tector (one) was the next to go as he edged an attempted drive off Muzarabani to first slip. There was more trouble in store for Ireland in the same over as their skipper Andy Balbirnie (three) also perished cheaply. He poked at a delivery that bounced a little and was also caught at slip. Ireland lost half their side when George Dockrell (24) was yorked by Raza.

Curtis Campher batted well for his 27, but could not convert the score into a substantial one. He was bowled behind his legs by Sean Williams as he moved too far across his stumps for an attempted sweep.

With the match pretty much out of Ireland’s reach, Gareth Delany (24) and Simi Singh (0) fell to Chatara off consecutive deliveries. Delany skied a slower ball to long-on, while Singh missed his heave and was castled. Barry McCarthy (22*) enjoyed himself at the end and ensured Ireland did not get bowled out.

Sikandar Raza’s dazzling 82 lifts Zimbabwe to 174/7

Zimbabwe batter Raza carried on his great run with the willow, smacking 82 off 48 balls to take his team to a competitive 174/7. Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Zimbabwe were in trouble at 79/4 at the halfway stage. However, Raza slammed five fours and as many sixes to lift the batting side. For Ireland, Josh Little claimed 3/24, while Mark Adair and Simi Singh picked up two each.

Ireland got off to a terrific start with the ball as Regis Chakabva was caught behind for a second-ball duck. Little got a delivery to bounce and nip back and found the edge of the tentative batter. Wesley Madhevere did well to reach 22 before mistiming a pull off Little to deep backward square. Zimbabwe suffered a third big blow before the powerplay ended as Craig Ervine (nine) was stumped off Singh as he looked to break the shackles.

Raza provided some much-needed momentum to the innings as he drilled two sixes off Campher in the ninth over. More boundaries followed in the next over, but Zimbabwe lost Williams for 12 exactly at the halfway stage of the innings. The batter top-edged a slog-sweep off Singh. Adair and Tector combined to complete a brilliant relay catch near the ropes.

Even as wickets fell, Raza kept finding big hits at the other end. He reached a 26-ball fifty by clobbering Delany over wide long-on for a maximum. Raza was the dominant partner in the fifth-wicket stand of 58 with Milton Shumba (16 off 14). Following Shumba’s dismissal to Adair, Ryan Burl also perished for one, looking to heave Little on the leg side.

Luke Jongwe (20* off 10) struck three crucial boundaries at the death before Raza’s superb knock ended off the last ball of the innings. He was bowled by Adair as he missed his heave.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Raza took on the Ireland bowlers and single-handedly pushed Zimbabwe to a challenging total. Muzarabani, Ngarava and Chatara then starred with the ball.

For Ireland, Little impressed with three wickets, while Adair and Singh chipped in with two apiece.

Raza was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his momentum-shifting knock.

