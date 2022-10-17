Create
Starts at 19:00 local time
Starts 17 Oct 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 
Toss is delayed already with Scotland and West Indies game had rain interruption and still ongoing, Zimbabwe vs Ireland encounter will start 30mins after the ongoing game finishes. Stay tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 4th Match of the First Round in Group B here in Bellerive Oval, Hobart. This edition of the World Cup has gotten off to a brilliant start, two great games yesterday and on the other side Scotland have put up a fighting total against West Indies. Now, Zimbabwe will take on Ireland, this one promises to be a humdinger certainly. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Rajarshi Das as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below! 👇
Alrighty! The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is up and running in some style. The opening day saw Namibia inflict a massive upset on the reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. The Netherlands huffed and puffed but managed to get past the UAE themselves to get on the board in Geelong.

The action now shifts to the Bellerive Oval in Hobart where, after West Indies and Scotland make their bow in the tournament, Ireland and Zimbabwe will go up against each other. While the Irish will be looking to put behind their Group stage exit from last year and proceed to the Super 12 this time around, Zimbabwe are making a return to the tournament having last played in the group stages of the 2016 edition.

If recent form is anything to go by, the Zimbabwean juggernaut has been charging along in a manner that has made the world sit up and take note. This has been even more encouraging in the T20 format, having secured qualification for the ongoing event before defeating Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin back home. That they managed to achieve the latter without Blessing Muzarabani's services only adds weightage to the plethora of talent at their disposal.

With Muzarabani fit and ready to go again, it is as big a shot in the arm as they could have asked for. Couple that with the presence of Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe and the experienced Tendai Chatara and they have enough in their seam attack to ruffle a few feathers. Ryan Burl's leg-breaks complement this assortment of seamers pretty well, as do the number of part-timers they can call upon.

With the bat, there is enough experience in the form of skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva, with Wesley Madhevere making a mark as one of the more promising young talents to emerge from the African nation. Their biggest X-factor though remains Sikandar Raza, who has hit a purple patch and then some over the last few months. You'd be inclined to think that the Zimbabweans will be held in good stead should that spill over into the T20 World Cup.

Hence, it's clear that Ireland have quite a task on hand come Monday. That said, having run India and New Zealand close before scripting a 3-2 series victory over Afghanistan a couple of months ago, they aren't faring badly themselves. In Andy Balbirnie, the Irish have an experienced campaigner and a technically sound opener to complement the flair and panache of Paul Stirling. Harry Tector has emerged as a bright young talent against pace bowling, while the same can be said about Lorcan Tucker against spin. George Dockrell, who played his first World T20 (as it was called back then) as a frontline spinner in 2010, is now one of their best finishing options with the bat.

While Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Simi Singh lend all-round balance to the side, Ireland's USP lies in the variety it possesses in its seam attack. Mark Adair can swing the new ball and close out an innings as well while Joshua Little is as good a hit-the-deck left-arm seamer as any. An untimely injury means that they won't have Craig Young to call upon, but Conor Olphert's pace and promising beginning this summer should offset it.

There are strengths aplenty across the two sides and balance is not an issue by any stretch. On a surface that will be used for the second time in the day, the spinners could well have a say in it as well. But given the nature of the format, neither team will want to let the opportunity of getting up on the board slip by and find themselves playing catch-up otherwise.

Ireland took the honors in a 5-match T20I rubber back home against Zimbabwe last year. A lot has changed since then with Zimbabwe finding themselves in the midst of as good a run as they have been in a long time. Expect this one to go down to the wire with both teams having enough to outlast the other. From a neutral standpoint, one couldn't have asked for a more salivating proposition!