Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants under-fire batter Rohit Sharma to finally step up in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). He feels that the swashbuckling opener can do a lot of damage even if he stays on the pitch for the first 10 overs.

The veteran further pinpointed Team India’s aggressive approach during the powerplay overs as the sole reason behind his consecutive failures, which is justified. He, however, advised Rohit to refrain from playing pull shots unless he is well set at the crease owing to bigger boundaries in Australia.

It remains to be seen if Rohit will avoid the pull shot in the upcoming crucial matches as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar avoided his favorite shot cover drive in the 2003 Test in Sydney.

Speaking to Sports Today, Gavaskar said:

“19:59 - How he got out while playing the pull shot, He places it very well, score runs but also gets out. Especially when we talk about Australian grounds, the boundaries are bigger. He has a wide range of shots if he can control that particular shot. Even if he stays for 10 overs, we can easily score 80-90 runs. He must play long.”

He continued:

“19:35 - We all know Rohit Sharma's class and hope he gets back to his form in the last two matches and scores runs. He only started that concept to make the most of the six powerplay overs. He is getting out while trying to do that.”

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma has failed to live up to expectations in the T20 World Cup 2022, with 89 runs in five games, which includes a 53 against the Netherlands. He will be looking to lead from the front in the knockout stages of the premier event.

“It’s going to be a high-pressure game” – Rohit Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England

Rohit Sharma feels that England will be a good challenge for India in the T20 World Cup semifinals. He wants his teammates to adjust quickly to the conditions to overcome the Englishmen and secure a place in the final.

While Team India lost their only group-stage match against South Africa, the England team has also suffered only one loss against Ireland in a rain-shortened game via the DLS method. The two teams have a quality batting line-up to put on a show in the knockout match.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Rohit said:

“It's going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly.”

The Men in Blue must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final, scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13). Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns against the 2021 World Cup runners-up New Zealand in the first semifinal, in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

