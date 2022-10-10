T20 World Cup: “It gives a bit of license”- Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on big boundaries in Australia

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the team's training in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup after India's first practice match against Western Australia XI on Monday.

The veteran spinner also highlighted the benefits of bowling with the bigger boundaries in Australia. He said that as a spinner, staying brave with the lengths is important.

“We come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger. It gives a bit of license for the bowlers to work with. It’s also very important to understand these conditions, the lengths you have to bowl and be brave enough to take those 50-50 options in these places and it’s a completely new experience. Just start afresh and start the book completely new.”

He also previewed India’s Group 2 fixture against South Africa at the same venue scheduled to be played on October 30. He said that the Men in Blue are looking forward to the game against the Proteas, who have done well in Australia.

Ashwin’s statements come following India's 2-1 win over South Africa in the T20I series at home.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashwin said:

“The top tiers of the stands were empty yesterday. I hope they will get filled up. We are here back on the 30th. It’s going to be a wonderful game. South Africa have been playing some wonderful cricket.

"They have got their arsenal and ammunition well set up for the T20 World Cup. They are a team who have done so well in this part of the world. So, we are aware of that and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Ashwin is one of the senior members of the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He is likely to assist Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. The right-arm spinner has played five T20Is in Australia, picking up as many wickets, at a decent economy rate of 7.4.

"Confidence is a big thing in this game”- Ravichandran Ashwin wants India to use previous success as an example to do well in Australia

Ashwin also said that India’s victories across formats during their last outings would be a confidence booster before the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said India will need to take inspiration from previous successes to back themselves during the T20 World Cup Down Under.

“Look, confidence is a big thing in this game. Whatever you say; however, you walk into any tournament when you had special memories in this particular place, you going to come there backing yourself to the hilt.”

He added:

“The last Test series that happened went our way, but we also played some good white-ball cricket on that leg, so that’s something we can draw inspiration from.”

India won their first practice match against Western Australia by 13 runs. They will face the same opposition on Thursday (October 13). The Men in Blue will also play a couple of warm-up matches against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19).

Rohit Sharma and Co. will finally begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).

