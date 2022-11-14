Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Afridi has shared an emotional message on social media after Babar Azam and Co. fell short in the T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

The left-arm pacer said the Pakistani team gave 100 percent during the summit clash and that he is proud to be part of the Men in Green's campaign in the premier tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote:

“Is Mulk k liye hamara Sab kuch haazir hai. (We are ready to give everything for the nation). Absolutely proud to be a small part of this great team. We gave it all and, In sha Allah, the hard work will continue.”

Afridi was unable to complete his four overs against Jos Buttler-led England due to an injury. He left the ground following his injury in the 16th over with a rousing reception from the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for trying his best to carry on despite the injury. The left-arm seamer injured his knee after picking up Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over.

He returned to the field after quick treatment and tried to bowl but pulled out after bowling only one delivery, bowling only 2.1 overs in the game. His injury shifted the momentum in favor of England as part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 13 runs off the remaining five deliveries in the 16th over.

Skipper Babar Azam also acknowledged that Shaheen Afridi’s injury put them off during the last few overs of the crunch game.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Babar said:

“Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game.”

The 22-year-old finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan with 11 wickets in seven matches, including 4/22 against Bangladesh.

Shaheen Afridi likely to miss England, New Zealand series

Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against England and New Zealand after getting injured in the T20 World Cup final. As per ESPNCricinfo, Haris Rauf is in line to replace him in red-ball cricket.

Babar Azam and Co. will next be seen in action in a three-match Test series against England next month. The opening Test starts in Rawalpindi on December 1.

Pakistan are also scheduled to play a couple of Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.

Afridi is likely to make his international comeback against the same team in five T20Is and as many ODIs in April-May next year.

