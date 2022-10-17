T20 World Cup: “Consistency next level”- Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav smashes 32-ball fifty against Australia in warmup fixture

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav once again continued his sublime form for India as he smashed a 32-ball half-century in the T20 World Cup warmup fixture against Australia in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). The middle-order batter hit one six and six boundaries during his explosive knock for the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar is in a purple patch this year. He has already amassed 851 runs in 24 T20Is, which includes a century and seven fifties.

The 32-year-old also scored 52 off 35 in India's first practice match against Western Australia XI in Perth. India will be hopeful of his heroics throughout the T20 World Cup.

Last month, Suryakumar smashed a match-winning knock of 69 off 36 balls against Australia in the T20I decider in Hyderabad.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to witness another cracking fifty from Suryakumar Yadav. Here are some of the reactions:

One fan said:

"Consistency next level"

Selmon boii @ProudIn55563247

#SuryakumarYadav #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup SKY is on another level form, best T20 batsman this year so far, consistency next level🤩 SKY is on another level form, best T20 batsman this year so far, consistency next level🤩❤️#SuryakumarYadav #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup

Aryan Pandey @imaryan_1828

#SuryakumarYadav What is with surya? Comes to Australia for the first time, it seems he's used to australian conditions. Executing unorthodox, and simply calm. Top calibre player! Skyy What is with surya? Comes to Australia for the first time, it seems he's used to australian conditions. Executing unorthodox, and simply calm. Top calibre player! Skyy🙇❤️#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/1elLPdxdGi

Sandeep Kumar @sandeep_suga



The way he plays & handles the situation, No doubt he is one of the best in the middle order.



So after Yuvraj and Raina era, Is it



#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup I don't know about others, But I feel that SuryaKumar Yadav is perfect fit at no.4 for India.The way he plays & handles the situation, No doubt he is one of the best in the middle order.So after Yuvraj and Raina era, Is it #SuryakumarYadav 's turn? I don't know about others, But I feel that SuryaKumar Yadav is perfect fit at no.4 for India.The way he plays & handles the situation, No doubt he is one of the best in the middle order.So after Yuvraj and Raina era, Is it #SuryakumarYadav's turn?#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/YPjmcQDvn1

Virat Dangar @viratdangar



#INDvsAUS

#SuryakumarYadav Surya kumar yadav smahes fifty of just 32 balls, He has been in his Form of life, Take a bow. Surya kumar yadav smahes fifty of just 32 balls, He has been in his Form of life, Take a bow.#INDvsAUS #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/yk8uE9VNes

Atul Tiwari @iTiwariAtul

#SuryakumarYadav



#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup More than any big names, this world cup surely belongs to Suryakumar Yadav.! He is in form of his life. Scoring runs consistently.! More than any big names, this world cup surely belongs to Suryakumar Yadav.! He is in form of his life. Scoring runs consistently.!#SuryakumarYadav#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#SuryakumarYadav #SportsYaari Sublime straight SIX by Suryakumar Yadav, he’s playing on a totally different level than the others Sublime straight SIX by Suryakumar Yadav, he’s playing on a totally different level than the others 🇮🇳#SuryakumarYadav #SportsYaari

Suryakumar Yadav guides India to 186/7 against Australia

Suryakumar once again came to India’s rescue as his fifty helped the Men in Blue post 186/7 in 20 overs against Australia. He came in when India were 80/2 in the ninth over and stayed there till the last over. He was eventually caught and bowled out to Kane Richardson in the 20th over.

Earlier, KL Rahul also slammed 57 runs off 33 balls, while Dinesh Karthik contributed 20 off 14 balls.

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia for his figures of 4/30. Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Aston Agar also took one wicket each.

ICC @ICC



| Scorecard: Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav help India post a total of 186/7 #AUSvIND | Scorecard: bit.ly/3yLm0FX Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav help India post a total of 186/7 👏#AUSvIND | Scorecard: bit.ly/3yLm0FX https://t.co/Np44CdZj7m

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi feels that the star batter will play a crucial role as India hope to win their second T20 World Cup.

He also added that the Mumbaikar has the potential to chase down a required run rate of 20 as well. He said his purple patch will serve as a confidence booster for him to deliver for the Men in Blue throughout the showpiece T20 event.

Speaking to India News, Sodhi said:

“Suryakumar Yadav has the key to winning us [India] the T20 World Cup. If he fires, opposition bowlers will have no option. He can take every bowler to the cleaners. He can do anything: hit six off the first ball and easily cover the required run rate of 20 and win the match.”

He added:

“He is entering the T20 World Cup with loads of runs. He has won us the match from challenging situations. So, he knows it. If he scores, we’ll win the T20 World Cup.”

Suryakumar Yadav will likely be seen in action in India’s next warmup match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

