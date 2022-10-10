T20 World Cup: [WATCH] Virat Kohli wins hearts by giving autographs to fans ahead of warmup fixture against Western Australia

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli spent some quality time with fans ahead of the warmup fixture against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday (October 10). He obliged the fans’ requests with autographs as the crowd cheered 'Kohli…Kohli' from the stands.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote:

“Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autographs to fans ahead of the warm-up match.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autograph to fans ahead of the warm up match. Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autograph to fans ahead of the warm up match. https://t.co/baQulbApg6

The former India captain enjoys a huge fan following in all parts of the world. He also has a following of 217 million on Instagram and 50.6 million on Twitter.

On the batting front, Kohli has amassed 485 runs in 14 matches at an average of 44.09 this year, including four half-centuries. He also slammed a much-awaited 71st century against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli in purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup

Kohli has been exceptional since the 2022 Asia Cup, where he became India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He also slammed 63 off 48 balls against Australia in the T20I series decider to help India win the match and series. The right-handed batter also hit an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls against South Africa in the second T20I on October 2.

The Delhi batter will be looking to play a crucial role in helping India win only their second T20 World Cup trophy.

In Australia, he has scored 451 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.43, comprising five half-centuries.

West Indies great Vivian Richards has praised Kohli ahead of the showpiece event in Australia, saying he has always been a fan of his great batsmanship.

Kohli has been called one of the biggest players of all time. He is only behind cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to scoring the most runs and tons in international cricket for India.

In a recent interview with Vimal Kumar on YouTube, he said:

"To be fair, I know these two individuals have served the cricketing world well. They are magnificent players. I do not want to get into how they are playing. I admire them like I admire Sunil Gavaskar, whom I have played against.

"I am a fan of great batsmanship, and India has produced some great batsmen over the years.”

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

Poll : 0 votes