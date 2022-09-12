“We need to trust him” - Sunil Gavaskar backs KL Rahul to open for Team India at the T20 World Cup

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed KL Rahul to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Gavaskar praised Rahul as someone who has excellent batting skills in the T20 format.

Rahul was retained as vice-captain in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup that was announced on Monday (September 12). He has been having a tough time since returning to international cricket from injury.

Following Virat Kohli’s brilliant performance in the Asia Cup, there have been suggestions from some quarters that he must open with Rohit during the T20 World Cup. Asked for his opinion on the same, Gavaskar told Sports Tak:

“There are six matches left ahead of the World Cup. So yes, India could try out this combination. Kohli could open and Rahul could come in at No. 3 or lower.”

Backing Rahul as opener over Kohli for the T20 World Cup, the 73-year-old said:

“I am still in favor of Rahul opening. He hit three (two) hundreds in the last IPL and bats very well in T20Is. We need to trust him.”

On Kohli’s return to form, Gavaskar asserted that the former Indian captain seems to have found his rhythm back.

“The way he batted, and the kind of strokes that he played, showed that the rhythm that was missing in his batting was back. When a batter’s confidence returns, he performs even better.”

Kohli made a return to international cricket after skipping the white ball tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. The break did wonders for him as he smashed 276 runs in five matches in the Asia Cup at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59.

Opening the batting Rohit’s absence in the Super 4 game against Afghanistan, he hammered his first international century since November 2019.

“They need to win to gain confidence” - Sunil Gavaskar on India’s gameplan ahead of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India will feature in T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa. Gavaskar urged the team to win the series’ first and then experiment, if needed. The batting great commented:

“India must look to win the first two matches of the series against Australia and South Africa. They can then experiment a bit in the third match. They need to win the series to gain confidence. If they go to the World Cup after losing a series, their confidence would be low.”

India’s next assignment will be a three-match T20I series against Australia from September 20 to 25. They will then take on South Africa in three T20Is from September 28 to October 4.

