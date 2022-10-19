"The range he has and the kind of shots he plays against any bowler" - Misbah-ul-Haq in awe of Suryakumar Yadav

Misbah-ul-Haq reckons that Suryakumar Yadav's addition has strengthened India's batting unit tenfold. The former Pakistan coach feels the right-handed batter has an unbelievable range of shots, enabling the top order to play freely.

Yadav, who made his international debut in March 2021, has been India's standout T20 batter in the last six months.

The 32-year-old, who holds second position in the ICC T20 rankings for batters, averages 38.70 in 34 games while striking at a rate of 176.81.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt @surya_14kumar!



There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop s over point were just spectacular.



#ENGvIND AmazingThere were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoops over point were just spectacular. Amazing 💯@surya_14kumar!There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6️⃣s over point were just spectacular.#ENGvIND https://t.co/vq7PbyfpSL

Misbah hailed Yadav for making bowlers look ordinary at will and that India have the batting line-up to win the T20 World Cup. As quoted by A Sports, the 48-year-old said:

"After Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion, India's batting strength has increased. The range he has and the kind of shots he plays against any bowler - he has all types of shots - and because of this, the role of the top order has changed as well.

"Then there is Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik who play the finisher's role."

Since his debut in early 2021, the right-handed batter has accumulated nine fifties and a solitary century, which came against England in Nottingham.

"Earlier they had a strategy like the current Pakistan team" - Misbah-ul-Haq on India's changed batting approach

Misbah-ul-Haq. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 75-Test-veteran also noted how India have made a massive shift by going hard at the bowlers from the word go. The Men in Blue made a conscious effort to play an attacking brand of cricket after their group-stage exit in the last T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Misbah added:

"Overall, you can see that after last year's World Cup they have decided to change their approach. Earlier they had a strategy like the current Pakistan team. But now they have taken an England-like policy - which is to just go after the bowling.

"They score the maximum runs in the Powerplay and according to that, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have adapted. Even Virat Kohli, who used to take time earlier, comes and starts attacking."

India and Pakistan will face each other in a blockbuster clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Pakistan enjoyed the wood over their arch-rivals in the previous World Cup edition.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes