"They have been nothing but supportive" - Harshal Patel credits Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma ahead of return from injury

Indian seamer Harshal Patel has credited Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for clarifying his role in the team to him as he gears up to return from an injury layoff. The right-arm seamer stated that such clarity has helped take the pressure off him, assuring him of a spot despite missing a few games.

Patel, who made his international debut in late 2021, missed the recently concluded Asia Cup because of a side strain. While the 31-year-old was doubtful for the T20 World Cup, the selectors have included him in the 15-man squad. He will mark his return in the three-match T20 series against Australia, starting on Tuesday.

Patel praised Dravid and Sharma for clarifying his role over a given innings and thinks they have facilitated an easy comeback from injury. The Gujarat-born cricketer also feels assured of his spot.

He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"They [India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma] have been nothing but supportive. It does take a bit of pressure off you. Because sometimes people make foolish decisions when they're returning to play. They're either trying to do too much or trying to push too hard because they feel that their place is in danger or for whatever reason."

"But if you know for a fact the team management will remember what you've done prior to getting injured, and those performances and contributions are not forgotten, then that gives you a sense of calm or comfort that once you go back into the team - obviously you will have to perform again and again and that goes for every single cricketer - you know that you will hold that place in the team."

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to miss the series against Australia and South Africa, the right-arm seamer is likely to have a greater workload with the ball.

"I am super excited" - Harshal Patel on playing the T20 World Cup

Harshal Patel. (Image Credits: Getty)

Patel recalled India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup wins and said he is extremely excited to participate in the showpiece event. He added:

"Obviously I am super excited. I will get nervous at some point, but at this point of time, I'm just excited. The two World Cups India have won in 2007 and 2011, I vividly remember where I was and what I was doing. After we won the World Cup, like every kid, we took our scooters and went onto the roads to dance and jump and shout. It would be great if I could play and if we end up winning the World Cup, to have that circle completed would be a great feeling."

The first T20I between India and Australia begins on Tuesday in Mohali.

