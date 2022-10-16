United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on the Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Sunday, October 16. UAE have qualified for the T20 World Cup for only the second time - their previous appearance was in 2014. As such, they will be all that more keen to make an impact.

The Dutch were part of the T20 World Cup last year, but they had a forgettable time. They lost all three of their matches in the group stage and made an early exit from the tournament. They will be hoping to put up a much better performance in this year's T20 World Cup.

Looking at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is, UAE and Netherlands have met eight times, with both teams winning equal number of games. In ICC events, though, the Dutch have done better. They have won three of the four meetings between the two sides.

Today's UAE vs NED toss result

UAE have won the toss and have decided to bat first in match number two of the T20 World Cup 2022. Speaking about the decision, UAE captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan explained:

“We would like to bat first. It's slightly tough to chase as we saw in the last game, so we want to set a good score on the board.”

UAE vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

ICC @ICC



#UAEvNED | bit.ly/UAEvNED_FirstR… UAE have won the toss and opted to bat 🪙 UAE have won the toss and opted to bat 🪙#UAEvNED | 📝 bit.ly/UAEvNED_FirstR… https://t.co/cLRl99f7HB

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Today's UAE vs NED pitch report

According to Russel Arnold, the surface has a few scratches here and there. The bowlers need to target good length areas. The former Sri Lankan cricketer added that 160 seems a par score on the pitch.

Today's UAE vs NED match players list

United Arab Emirates Squad: Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (w), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan.

Netherlands squad: , Scott Edwards (c & wk) Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.

UAE vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes