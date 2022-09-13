[In Pictures] “Beautiful mornings” – Virat Kohli enjoys date with Anushka Sharma in the UK

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is on a short break after the Asia Cup, recently shared pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Virat dropped an adorable post where the couple could be seen enjoying an early morning date in the UK.

The Delhi batter took out his precious time to spend with his better half Anushka, who is busy shooting her upcoming film, ‘Chakda Xpress’ (a sports biopic based on the life of Jhulan Goswami).

He captioned the post:

“Beautiful mornings.”

The duo could be seen wearing sweaters and winter caps as they posed for the picture.

On Monday, Anushka had shared multiple pictures with Kohli as the duo enjoyed a coffee date in the UK. Sharing a post on Instagram, she dropped a heart emoji. Here are the snapshots:

Virat Kohli hits purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup

Kohli once again hit a purple patch for India in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. He amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92. The right-handed batter smashed half-centuries against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

He ended the tournament on a high by smashing his much-awaited 71st century in international cricket after 34-month. He slammed an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 200 against Afghanistan, which included six sixes and 12 fours.

The in-form batter credited Anushka after he reached the milestone (equalling Ricky Ponting's second-most tons in international cricket).

Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

“You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that is Anushka.”

He continued:

“This hundred is specially dedicated to her [Anushka] and our little daughter Vamika.”

The 33-year-old will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their first of the three T20Is against Aaron Finch and Co. at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

The Men in Blue will hope that Kohli continues his red-hot form in the upcoming matches and the ICC T20 World Cup.

