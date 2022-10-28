"Virat Kohli played an innings that was close to a 'song by god'" - Greg Chappell on his heroics against Pakistan

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell hailed India's Virat Kohli's godly innings against Pakistan in their 2022 T20 World Cup fixture in Melbourne. Chappell also observed how Kohli methodically dismantled Pakistan's world-class bowling attack.

Kohli, who was named the player of the match in the high-octane clash against Pakistan, played a magnificent knock when the chips were down. The 33-year-old struck an unbeaten 82 as India chased down 160 with four wickets to spare.

In his column for The Age, Chappell wrote:

"The Bhagavad Gita is the holy book which is the synthesis of Hinduism. Literally translated, it means “the song by God”. Virat Kohli played an innings that was as close to a “song by god” as has ever been played in T20 cricket."

The former Team India coach observed how the veteran picked Pakistan apart expertly after teasing them on a green wicket.

"Like a cat playing with a new skein of wool, Kohli teased then expertly picked apart an excellent Pakistan bowling attack until it lay unravelled, spent and exposed on the green carpet of the MCG."

Kohli, whose form had been a mixed bag heading into the tournament, joined forces with Hardik Pandya when India were teetering at 31-4. The duo added 113 to haul India back into the game.

The former Indian captain hit six fours and four sixes in his knock, including two in the penultimate over against Haris Rauf.

"It was an innings that showcased the art of batting like no other" - Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 74-year-old also opined that it was a knock of a lifetime as it redefined the art of batting, adding:

"It was an innings that showcased the art of batting like no other that I have seen in a lifetime of watching cricket. It gave me immense pleasure as it was played by one of the staunchest supporters and exponents of Test cricket of the past 145 years."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/hAcbuYGa1H

Kohli went on to smash another half-century against the Netherlands in India's second game, scripting back-to-back wins for them.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes