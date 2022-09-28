Virat Kohli stats vs SA: Kohli record against South Africa, total runs & more

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli will be one of the key figures in the Men in Blue line-up during the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The India-South Africa series will begin with the 1st T20I on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram, while the remaining two games will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

Kohli will be going into the T20I series against South Africa high on confidence. After enduring a long barren patch, he took a break from the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. He returned as a rejuvenated player for the Asia Cup, where he was the team’s leading run-getter with 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92. He also notched up his first hundred in over 1000 days during the Super 4 game against Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old played a crucial hand in the deciding T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, scoring 63 in 48 as Team India chased down a target of 187. The former India captain will be keen to carry on his good form against South Africa as well.

Virat Kohli record vs SA

Looking at his T20I record first, Kohli has played 10 matches against the Proteas in the format. The right-handed batter has scored 254 runs at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 134.39.

His best of 72* came in the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final in Mirpur. Kohli smashed five fours and two sixes in his 44-ball knock as the Men in Blue chased down 173 to book their place in the final.

The Indian batter also scored an unbeaten 72 off 52 balls in Mohali in September 2019 in the 2nd T20I of a three-match series. The No. 3 hit four fours and three sixes as Team India chased 150 with seven wickets in hand.

His last T20I appearance against the Proteas came in the 3rd T20I of the same series. He was dismissed for 9 off 15 in Bengaluru as the visitors thumped Team India by nine wickets.

Virat Kohli stats vs SA

Looking at Kohli’s performance against South Africa in the other two formats, he has scored 1236 runs in 14 Tests at an impressive average of 56.18 with three hundreds.

His Test best of 254* against the Proteas came in Pune in October 2019. Kohli’s other Test hundreds versus South Africa have been as follows - 119 in Johannesburg (December 2013) and 153 in Centurion (January 2018).

The former India skipper has an excellent record against India in ODIs as well. The prolific batter has notched up 1403 runs in 30 one-dayers at an average of 61 with four hundreds.

His best of 160* came in Cape Town in February 2018, during the 3rd ODI of the six-match series. Kohli’s brilliance led Team India to a thumping 124-run win.

Virat Kohli vs SA numbers

Overall, Kohli has scored 2893 international runs against South Africa (all three formats combined) in 54 matches. The 33-year-old has seven international hundreds against the Proteas - three in Tests and four in ODIs.

The part-time medium-pacer also has a wicket to his name against South Africa in one-dayers. He dismissed Proteas opener Quinton de Kock caught and bowled in the Johannesburg ODI in December 2013.

