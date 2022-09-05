[WATCH] “Kon hai vo jisko maut aati hai ghar ke kaam karne mai”- Shikhar Dhawan shares hilarious video on social media

Team India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, famous for his entertaining videos and batting exploits, has shared another hilarious video on social media. In the clip, he can be seen busy in the kitchen cleaning plates. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“Kon hai vo jisko maut aati hai ghar ke kaam karne mai.”

The southpaw played in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

While Dhawan emerged as India's second-highest scorer with 154 runs in three matches at an average of 77 in Zimbabwe, he also amassed 168 runs in a three-match series at an average of 56 in the Caribbean. He also guided the Men in Blue to a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies.

The Punjab Kings star also shared a funny reel to the tune of ‘Kala Chasma’ after India won the ODI series 3-0 against Zimbabwe, which went viral on the internet.

Last month, he also shared a funny clip on International Dog's Day.

“Salute to Shikhar Dhawan”- Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently lauded Dhawan for his drive and passion as he continues to deliver while playing just one format for India.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“A salute to Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara for their drive and passion. Just securing a place in the side can't motivate to be this consistent. No negativity, no complaint. If I have a bat in hand, I will score. That's pure love for the game.”

It's worth mentioning that the left-hander has scored 450+ runs for seven consecutive seasons in the IPL but has failed to find a place in the national team in the shortest format since 2021.

But the 37-year-old is expected to play a vital role for India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Earlier, he was ruled out of most of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb which he suffered while scoring a century against Australia.

He is the 10th highest run-scorer for Team India in ODIs. He has amassed 6647 runs in 158 matches at an average of 45.84. He has hit 17 tons and 38 half-centuries.

The stylish opener will next play for India against South Africa in the ODI series. The first ODI will be played in Lucknow on October 6, and the action will then shift to Ranchi and Delhi for the second and third ODIs, respectively.

