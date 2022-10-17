“We want to see this throughout the T20 World Cup”- Fans react as KL Rahul smashes 27-ball fifty in warm-up match against Australia

India vice-captain KL Rahul started on a positive note for the Men in Blue ahead of T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 57 runs off 33 balls in their opening warm-up fixture against Australia in Brisbane on Monday (October 17).

The opener took the bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed six fours and three sixes during his entertaining knock. He also shared a crucial 78-run opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul gets to his 50 off 27 deliveries.



Rahul has been phenomenal over the last few matches. He also slammed 74 off 55 balls in the recently concluded India’s second practice match against Western Australia XI held in Perth.

The stylish batter is delivering well with the bat since his comeback after an injury which ruled him out for six months. He has registered five fifties in the last seven T20Is.

Fans hailed KL Rahul for his cracking knock against Australia and want the batter to continue his purple patch in the Super 12 stage. Here are some of the reactions:

Ashwani Pratap Singh @Ashwani45singh Will never trust kL Rahul until he performs in main tournament. Will never trust kL Rahul until he performs in main tournament.

Maharaj Patil @IamViruLover Good innings for KL Rahul! Some terrific sixes. Those straight big sixes are delight & not many can hit them here Good innings for KL Rahul! Some terrific sixes. Those straight big sixes are delight & not many can hit them here ❤️

Cover drive @Viratkafan23 You have to be blind to hate kl rahul in t20s You have to be blind to hate kl rahul in t20s

#KLRahul | #INDvAUS KL Rahul has scored 6 fifties in his last 8 T20 innings 🤯Unbelievable KL Rahul has scored 6 fifties in his last 8 T20 innings 🤯Unbelievable🙌#KLRahul | #INDvAUS

Mohit @MohitRR19 Kl rahul in warm up matches kl rahul in main matches Kl rahul in warm up matches kl rahul in main matches https://t.co/jGxcLzUuI6

“KL Rahul could be the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup 2022” – Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that KL Rahul could emerge as the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said that the opener would get an opportunity to play the entire 20 overs and his batting would get a boost on Australian pitches.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

“KL Rahul could be the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup 2022. He has an opportunity to bat all 20 overs and he also has the game to bat till the end. These pitches will suit him a lot as the ball will come nicely onto the bat.”

Interestingly, Rahul has scored 165 runs in six T20I innings in Australia, which includes a couple of fifties. However, he will look to consistently deliver on the big stage as the Men in Blue chase only their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are also scheduled to play another warmup match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). India will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

