West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

A deflated West Indies side will take on a confident Zimbabwe outfit in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19. The Scotland game was expected to be a banana peel encounter for the Windies and their worst fears came true as the two-time champions slipped.

After getting off to an erratic start with the ball, West Indies fought back well to restrict Scotland to 160/5. However, they were pathetic in their chase and faltered to 118 all out in 18.3 overs. The shot selection of many batters was questionable as they perished while trying to target the bigger boundary. The Windies somehow need to lift themselves to stay alive in the competition.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be pleased with their efforts against Ireland. Sikandar Raza played a superb knock before Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani came to the party with the ball. Barring Raza, though, the other batters will need to pull up their socks.

Today's WI vs ZIM toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

“It is a must-win game for us, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them, hopefully defend the total.”

West Indies have had to make one forced change - Brandon King is out, Johnson Charles is in.

For Zimbabwe, skipper Craig Ervine is unwell and Regis Chakabva will be leading the team. Tony Munyonga is replacing Ervine.

WI vs ZIM - Today's match playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Today's WI vs ZIM pitch report

In the first game, the highest total of the tournament was chased down, but slower balls were gripping off the surface. Dew could have a say but the ball is coming nicely onto the bat. According to Samuel Badree, bowlers have to use all their skills and the slower ones. There may not be much for the spinners.

Today's WI vs ZIM match players list

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Johnson Charles, Yannic Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza.

WI vs ZIM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Aleem Dar, Paul Wilson

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Chris Broad

