Who won yesterday's match: AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at The Gabba in Brisbane. Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss in the Group 1 clash, but were held to 144/8 as Wanindu Hasaranga starred with 3/13.

Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka’s chase with 66* off 42 balls as they got over the line in 18.3 overs. With their triumph, the island nation stayed in contention for a place in the semi-finals, while Afghanistan were knocked out.

Afghanistan's openers got off to a confident start, adding 42/0 in the powerplay. With the first ball of the seventh over, Lahiru Kumara cleaned up Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 28. Usman Ghani was the next to go. He holed out to deep midwicket for a run-a-ball 27 while trying to take on Hasaranga.

Afghanistan batters kept getting starts, but kept getting out. Ibrahim Zadran (22) miscued a delivery from Kumara and was caught inside the ring, while Najibullah Zadran (18) perished while trying to take on Dhananjaya.

Gulbadin Naib was then run-out for 12 even as skipper Mohammad Nabi fell to Kasun Rajitha for 13. Hasaranga returned at the end to make life tougher for Afghanistan’s lower-order batters. He bowled Rashid Khan for 9 and had Mujeeb Ur Rahman stumped for 1.

Mujeeb gave Afghanistan hope in their defense of a below-par score, cleaning up Pathum Nissanka (10) with a beauty. Kusal Mendis (25) and Dhananjaya steadied the innings before the former top-edged a sweep off Rashid.

Charith Asalanka (19) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (18) failed to utilize the opportunity to register a not out against their name. Dhananjaya, however, held the innings together and took Sri Lanka home to a comfortable win.

Who won Man of the Match in AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Hasaranga was too good for Afghanistan batters. His figures of 3/13 ensured Sri Lanka did not have a lot of runs to defend. Kumara bowled with pace and claimed two key wickets. Dhananjaya anchored the chase in a mature fashion, striking six fours and two sixes in his impressive innings.

For Afghanistan, spinners Rashid and Mujeeb claimed two wickets apiece. Gurbaz, Ghani and Ibrahim all contributed 20s with the bat.

Hasaranga was named Player of the Match for his economical three-wicket haul.

