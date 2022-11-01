Who won yesterday's match: AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31

Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at The Gabba in Brisbane. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the hosts posted an impressive 179/5 on the board as their skipper Aaron Finch top-scored with 63 off 44 balls. The Aussies then came up with an efficient bowling effort to clean up Ireland for 137 in 18.1 overs.

Yet again, Australia lost David Warner (3) early as he pulled a short ball from Barry McCarthy straight into the hands of short fine leg. Finch and Mitchell Marsh added 52 runs for the second wicket to lend solidity to the innings. Marsh was looking good on 28 when he edged a wide delivery from McCarthy to the keeper.

Glenn Maxwell survived a couple of close DRS calls, but never looked in great form. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise when he perished to Josh Little for 13 off 9, flashing at a wide delivery and only managing a nick. Finch held the innings together for Australia and found an able ally in Marcus Stoinis (35 off 25) as the duo added 70 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Australian skipper reached his fifty in style, launching a Mark Adair full-toss for a six in an erratic over that lasted 11 balls and cost Ireland 26 runs. Finch perished to McCarthy looking for another big hit, while Little dismissed Stoinis in an impressive penultimate over that went for only four. Tim David and Matthew Wade, however, took on Adair again as 17 runs came off the 20th over.

Ireland were always going to have it difficult in the chase of 180. However, the target became a near-impossible one after they lost half their side for 25 runs in four overs.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie (6) was bowled by Pat Cummins as he shuffled too far across his stumps. Maxwell then helped himself to the wickets of Paul Stirling (11) and Harry Tector (6). Full, swinging deliveries at quick pace from Mitchell Starc proved too good for Curtis Campher (0) and George Dockrell (0).

Amid the ruins, Lorcan Tucker stood tall and played a terrific knock. He ensured Ireland did not go down without a fight, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 48 balls, a sublime innings featuring nine fours and a six.

Australia, though, kept striking at the other end. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took out Mark Adair (11) and Fionn Hand (6). The victory for Australia came via a run-out as Little (1) tried to give the strike back to Tucker.

Who won Man of the Match in AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Finch played a captain’s knock for Australia after Warner fell without contributing again. He isn’t at his best yet, but managed to put together a significant performance.

Stoinis played a key knock in the second half of the innings and also picked up a wicket. With the ball, Cummins, Maxwell, Starc and Zampa all contributed, picking up two scalps each.

For Ireland, McCarthy (3/29) and Little (2/21) impressed with the ball against a strong Aussie batting line-up. Tucker then gave a fine demonstration of his batting talent with an unbeaten 71.

Finch was named Player of the Match for his fighting half-century in a crucial game.

