Who won yesterday's match: IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23

India beat Netherlands by 56 runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue came up with an impressive effort to post 179/2 in 20 overs. The bowlers then complemented the batting effort and held the Dutch to 123/9. With the thumping win, India moved to the top position in Group 2.

India lost KL Rahul (9) cheaply for the second game in a row as he was adjudged lbw to Paul van Meekeren. The opener could have got the decision reserved since the ball wasn’t hitting the stumps. However, low on confidence, he decided against the review.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma (53 off 39) and Virat Kohli (62* off 44) then added 73 runs for the second wicket. Rohit hit a confidence-boosting half-century, which featured four fours and three sixes.

The third of his maximums, which came off Bas de Leede’s bowling saw him become the Indian with most sixes in the T20 World Cup. With his 34th six, he went past Yuvraj's previous record of 33.

Rohit’s innings ended when he hoicked Fred Klaassen to deep midwicket. Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25), however, did not give the Dutch anymore reason to celebrate. They added an unbroken 95 for the third wicket, a stand that featured some dazzling stroke play on expected lines.

Kohli struck three fours and two sixes, while SKY slammed seven fours and a six. The latter brought up his half-century off the last ball of the innings, flicking Logan van Beek for a maximum over backward square leg.

Netherlands were never in the hunt during the chase against a strong Indian bowling line-up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), whose first two overs were maidens, cleaned up Vikramjit Singh for 1.

Axar Patel (2/18), who took some hammering against Pakistan, gained some confidence by claiming a couple of wickets. He bowled Max O'Dowd (16) and had Bas de Leede (16) caught at backward point.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh also helped themselves to two wickets each, while Mohammed Shami picked up one as India eased to victory.

Who won Man of the Match in IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Rohit gave the Indian innings early momentum after Rahul’s dismissal, while Kohli formed crucial partnerships with his skipper and Suryakumar. He played anchor whilst also scoring at a quick pace. Suryakumar gave another demonstration of his X-factor, scoring a 25-ball half-century.

With the ball, Axar, Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar and Ashwin made good contributions, chipping in with two wickets each.

Although Rohit and Kohli also scored fifties, it was Suryakumar who was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

