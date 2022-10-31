Who won yesterday's match: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30

South Africa beat India by five wickets in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth. Batting first after winning the toss in the Group 2 contest, Team India were held to 133/9 as Lungi Ngidi claimed 4/29, while Wayne Parnell also impressed with 3/15. In response, half-centuries from David Miller (59* off 46) and Aiden Markram (52 off 41) enabled South Africa to cross the target in 19.4 overs.

Team India’s batters exercised caution at the start as the openers added 23. However, once skipper Rohit Sharma (15) fell to Ngidi, miscuing a pull, the floodgates opened.

KL Rahul (9) nicked a delivery outside off stump from Ngidi, while Virat Kohli (12) and Hardik Pandya (2) also fell to the same bowler, trying to take on short deliveries. In between, Anrich Nortje sent Deepak Hooda (0) packing as the nervous batter flirted at one outside off stump.

At 49/5, India were in serious danger of being bowled out for under 100. However, Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 40) rose to the challenge again and ensured the Men in Blue did not disintegrate completely. The only Indian batter to look comfortable against the pace and bounce on offer at Perth, SKY slammed six fours and three sixes in another terrific batting display.

Defending a below-par 133, Arshdeep Singh gave Team India hope by dismissing in-form Proteas batters Quinton de Kock (1) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in the second over. While De Kock was caught behind off an excellent outswinger delivery, Rossouw was trapped lbw by one that came in.

Beleaguered South African captain Temba Bavuma’s horror run with the willow continued. He perished for 10, caught behind off Mohammed Shami while attempting a lap over the keeper.

Miller and Markram, however, put paid to India’s hopes of an unlikely win, adding 76 for the fourth wicket. They began cautiously and, at the halfway mark of the innings, the match seemed in the balance, with South Africa at 40/3. However, the duo shifted gears after the drinks break, and India’s bowlers had no answers.

The Men in Blue were extremely poor in the field. Kohli, of all people, dropped a simple catch of Markram when the batter was still in his 30s. In the next over, Rohit missed a straightforward run-out chance following a mix-up between Miller and Markram.

In the end, although the game went into the last over, South Africa were in firm control of the chase.

Who won Man of the Match in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Ngidi was superb for South Africa with the ball. His four-wicket haul left India’s batting in dire straits. Parnell once again showed his value to the team, picking up three scalps while being extremely economical. Markram and Miller then guided a tricky chase.

For India, Suryakumar was a one-man show with the bat, standing tall amid the ruins. Arshdeep once again demonstrated why he is rated so highly, despite his lack of international experience. The left-arm pacer's early strikes briefly lifted the team and its fans.

Ngidi was named Player of the Match for setting up South Africa’s impressive triumph with his sensational spell.

