Who won yesterday's match: SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by nine wickets in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, Ireland were held to 128/8 after winning the toss and batting first. Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka then raced past the target in 15 overs, losing only one wicket.

Ireland got off to a disappointing start with the bat, losing Andrew Balbirnie (1) and Lorcan Tucker (10) cheaply. While the Irish captain was bowled by Lahiru Kumara, Tucker was undone by Maheesh Theekshana. The batting side could never recover from their early losses. Paul Stirling reached 34 before he perished, trying to take on Dhananjaya de Silva.

Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland with 45 off 42 balls. However, he lacked support from the other end. Curtis Campher was dismissed for 2 by Chamika Karunaratne. Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga then combined to pick up lower-order wickets. While Theekshana finished with 2/19, Hasaranga claimed 2/25, both his wickets coming in the penultimate over.

Sri Lanka were never in any kind of trouble during the chase. Kusal Mendis continued his great form with the willow, hammering an unbeaten 68 off 43 balls. He featured in an opening stand of 63 with Dhananjaya de Silva, who contributed 31 in 25 balls. Mendis struck five fours and three sixes in his knock. He struck two of his maximums in the 15th over of the innings, the last one of the match, bowled by Simi Singh

At one point, Ireland were in danger of being thrashed by 10 wickets. However, Gareth Delany ensured the bowling side did not end up drawing a blank in the wicket column. The leggie broke the opening stand by having de Silva caught behind in the ninth over.

Charith Asalanka (31* off 22) then featured in an unbroken 70-run stand with Mendis to take Sri Lanka home to an emphatic win.

Who won Man of the Match in SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Sri Lankan bowlers maintained a tight leash on Ireland’s batters right through the innings. Both the spinners, Theekshana and Hasaranga, were effective, claiming two wickets apiece. All the other bowlers used chipped in with one wicket each.

Mendis dominated with the bat. His aggressive half-century ensured Ireland did not have a sniff as they attempted to defend a relatively small total.

Mendis was named as Player of the Match for his unbeaten 68, which set to tone of Sri Lanka’s chase.

