Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has bashed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

He also questioned BCCI secretary Jay Shah for making such a statement ahead of the highly-anticipated Indo-Pak match at the T20 World Cup. Afridi even questioned India's cricket administration.

The former Pakistan captain wrote on Twitter:

"When excellent comradery between the two sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the two countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of T20 World Cup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

In BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday (October 18), Shah said that India will play the continental tournament at a neutral venue.

As per a Cricbuzz report, he said:

“Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan. I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

India and Pakistan last played together in the Super four stage of the Asia Cup 2022, held in Dubai. The arch-rivals will face each other in the Super 12 campaign of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

Pakistan threatens to withdraw from the 2023 World Cup in India after BCCI's Asia Cup decision

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering withdrawing from the 2023 World Cup slated to take place in India in retaliation. As per Geo News, PCB is also considering pulling out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) following BCCI's decision on Asia Cup.

Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, a PCB source said:

“The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events."

An insider added:

“The PCB officials are surprised at the timing of Jay Shah’s statement because there is still nearly a year to go before the Asia Cup is held in Pakistan in September 2023."

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008. The two teams play each other only at multi-nation events due to political unrest between the two countries.

India is slated to host the ODI World Cup in October-November next year.

