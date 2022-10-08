Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match 15

India Women beat Bangladesh Women convincingly in the 15th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Saturday (October 8) to retain their spot at the top of the points table. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet hosted this exciting encounter.

After electing to bat first, good contributions from the Indian top-order batters helped them post 159 on the board. Bangladesh Women picked up five wickets in total, with Rumana Ahmed finishing with three.

Bangladesh Women tried their best to get close to the target, but a lack of contributions from lower-order batters resulted in them falling short by 59 runs as they finished their innings on 100/7.

Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma picked up two wickets each to help their side grab their fourth win of the competition.

With this comprehensive win, India Women have got back to winning ways. They lost their last fixture to Pakistan Women but emerged victorious against Bangladesh Women to grab two crucial points.

They sit comfortably atop the ttable with eight points to their name. Pakistan Women follow India Women in the points table with six points. Sri Lanka Women also have six points to their name but are placed third, courtesy of a poorer net run rate than Pakistan Women.

Bangladesh Women lost against India Women and it was their second loss of the competition. They have managed to win two games and have four points under their belt.

They are placed mid-table below Sri Lanka Women. Thailand Women also have won two games, lost as many and have a total of four points to their name. They follow Bangladesh Women in the points table and will hope to move up the ladder.

United Arab Emirates sit below Thailand Women. They have played four games so far, winning one and losing three. They have two points to their name and need to win their remaining fixtures to qualify for the semi-finals.

Malaysia Women have already been knocked out of the competition, having lost all five games they have played so far. They will face Thailand Women in their last game and will have to bring their A-game to the table to finish the competition on a winning note.

An all-round show helps India Women get back to winning ways

It was contribution from the top order that helped India Women post a very good total on the board. Shafali Verma (55), Smriti Mandhana (47), and Jemimah Rodrigues (35*) contributed for India as they finished their innings on 159/5.

The bowlers then bowled tight lines and lengths and kept Bangladesh’s batters under constant pressure. Bangladesh Women were restricted to 100 as the women in blue grabbed their fourth win and got back to winning ways after a small hiccup against Pakistan Women.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, failed to pick up wickets with the new ball. They conceded too many runs in the first half of the Indian innings.

In their chase of 160, Fargana Hoque (30), Murshida Khatun (21), and Nigar Sultana (36) put in decent shifts with the willow, but it wasn’t enough as India Women ran out comfortable winners. They will hope to grab their third win when they take on Sri Lanka Women in their next fixture.

