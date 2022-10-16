ZIM vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Zimbabwe vs Ireland match

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Mondau (October 17) at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. It will be the first T20 World Cup battle between the two teams since the 2014 edition of the mega event.

Ireland have struggled in the T20I format over the last few months. While they made it to the Super 12 stage of the previous T20 World Cup, they have also lost multiple bilateral T20I series.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have made a return to the T20 World Cup after failing to qualify for the previous edition. The African nation will be keen to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Before Zimbabwe vs Ireland battle begins in Hobart, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I matches.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head To Head Record

Ireland lead the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe by 5-3. The two teams have played eight T20Is so far, with Ireland winning five of them. Zimbabwe and Ireland played a five-match T20I series in 2021, where the Irish emerged victorious by 3-2.

ZIM vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in their only T20 World Cup match. So, the head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup favors Ireland 1-0.

Last 5 Games between Zimbabwe vs Ireland in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and Ireland have battled in T20I cricket eight times, but none of the matches have taken place in the African nation. Hence, there is no past data available for T20Is in Zimbabwe.

Last 5 Games between Zimbabwe vs Ireland in Ireland

Ireland hosted Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series last year. Here is a brief summary of the results:

ZIM (124/4) beat IRE (119) by 5 runs, Sep 4, 2021 IRE (174/4) beat ZIM (110/9) by 64 runs, Sep 2, 2021 IRE (178/2) beat ZIM (138) by 40 runs, Sep 1, 2021 IRE (153/3) beat ZIM (152/5) by 7 wickets, Aug 29, 2021 ZIM (117/7) beat IRE (114/9) by 3 runs, Aug 27, 2021

Who will the ZIM vs IRE match in T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments box below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes