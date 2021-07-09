10 best beards in cricket history

Gone are those days when clean-shaven looks were extremely popular among cricket players. Earlier, most cricketers preferred to have no facial hair or sport a big mustache.

However, of late, beards have become an important part of fashion. More male players these days prefer to keep facial hair compared to the previous years. Obviously, a clean-shaven look will never go out of fashion, but individuals with properly trimmed and maintained beards have drawn a lot of attention on social media platforms.

Beard-styling has become an art, and many cricketers have achieved mastery in it. In this listicle today, we will look at 10 players with the best beards in cricket history.

#1 WG Grace

WG Grace achieved enormous success in first-class cricket

Regarded as one of the best players in English cricket history, William Gilbert Grace was also famous for his iconic beard. The Bristol-born cricketer had a thick beard on his face.

He played 22 Tests for the England team. Such was the impact of Grace's bearded look that even today quite a few English fans attend matches at the stadiums with fake beards of his style.

#2 India captain Virat Kohli

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018

Virat Kohli has inspired many men in India to maintain a classy beard. He has sported different types of beard styles in his career, but the most popular ones are the medium stubble, heavy stubble and sharply-cut beard styles. Of late, Kohli has preferred a full beard with a distinctive jawline.

Many fans will remember that in June 2018, a video went viral on social media where Virat could be seen insuring his beard. However, later it turned out to be a promotional campaign for a trimmer company.

#3 Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar was an important member of the Pakistan cricket team during his playing days

Former Pakistan batsman Saeed Anwar is famous for his 194-run knock against India. Back in 1997, he created a new record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Six years later, Anwar lost his daughter Bismah to a chronic illness. After her death, Anwar grew a full-fledged beard, which became a notable feature of his look in the final phase of his career.

#4 Sir Vivian Richards

Sir Vivian Richards

Sir Vivian Richards used to destroy opposition bowlers with his fantastic batting skills. At the same time, he made a fashion statement with his facial hair style.

Richards aggregated over 15,000 runs for West Indies in international cricket. He will always be remembered for his batting style as well as his beard which matches his personality well.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja used to keep a clean-shaven look during the initial phase of his career. During Jadeja's IPL stint with the Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne labeled him a 'rockstar' because of his look.

Jadeja now has one of the best beards in cricket. He first grew a handlebar mustache like Shikhar Dhawan before adding a full beard with sharp outlines to the lower part of his face.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee