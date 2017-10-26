Write & Earn
10 best Essex cricketers of all time 

A quick look at 10 of the finest cricketers produced by Essex.

by soham samaddar
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 17:59 IST

Derek Pringle
Derek Pringle was an excellent stroke player

The England cricket team is one of the oldest in the world and throughout its history, the nation has produced some of the finest cricketers to have ever played the game. Many of those cricketers were however nurtured and developed at the different counties, which make up the robust domestic cricket structure in the country.

Among the many English counties, competition is immense and plenty of them have supplied world-class cricketers to the national team over the years. Essex, in the south of England, has been a particularly productive and has supplied the national team with plenty of excellent cricketers.

Here is a look at ten of the best.


10 Derek Pringle


The former England all-rounder, who went on to become an important member of the team in the 1992 World Cup, was primarily known as an excellent stroke player.

However, once he found his way into the England team in 1982 after good performances for Essex, Derek Pringle also showed that he was an excellent medium pace bowlers as well. Pringle's strength lay in swinging the ball and for extracting bounce, thanks to his 6 feet 4 frame.

After being a revelation for Cambridge University, Pringle played first-class cricket for Essex for close to 15 years and picked up 761 wickets in first-class cricket. In addition to that, he has 10 first class centuries to his credit. 

