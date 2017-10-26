Write & Earn
10 best players of all time from Yorkshire

Yorkshire is the most successful English domestic side with 33 Championship titles.

by Pranjal Mech
26 Oct 2017

Headingley Yorkshire England Cricket
Yorkshire play their home matches at the Headingley Cricket Stadium

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, founded in 1863, is one of the most iconic sides in world cricket and by far the most successful side in English cricketing history, with 33 County Championship titles.

Yorkshire has provided a number of eminent cricketers to the English national side over the years who have brought glory to their sides with their world-class performances.

Playing most of their matches at the iconic Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, the side has a long-standing rivalry with Lanchasire, but stands head and shoulders above their rivals when it comes to success on the field.

For a side with a rich and successful history at the top of the game, it is an extremely difficult proposition to select the Top 10 players from its history, but that's exactly what I have tried to do here.

#10 Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan England Yorkshire Cricket
Michael Vaughan was a much better player than what the statistics suggest

Former England skipper and now famous commentator, Michael Vaughan, was an outstanding servant for Yorkshire whose numbers don't do justice to his talent and qualities, especially as a leader, on and off the field.

Vaughan will forever be remembered as the England skipper who helped the side win back the Ashes after an 18-year-gap and if not for the pressure of captaincy and recurring injury troubles, which ultimately forced him into early retirement, his batting statistics would have looked far better.

Born in the rival-Lancashire territory of Salford in Manchester, Vaughan ended up joining Yorkshire and made his first-class debut in 1993.

Known for his beautiful stroke-play, the elegant cover drive being his masterclass, Vaughan was a joy to watch when in full flow and was part of Yorkshire's Championship winning side in 2001 as well as the side that lifted the C&G Cup at Lord’s in 2002.

Vaughan played 151 first-class matches for Yorkshire, scoring 9160 runs, which included 45 100s, at an average of 36.2. He also picked up 92 wickets with the ball.

