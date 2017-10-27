Write & Earn
10 best Worcestershire cricketers of all time

A quick look at 10 of the finest cricketers to have played for Worcestershire.

by soham samaddar
Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 11:00 IST

English cricket's domestic scene has been thriving for more than a century and one of the better-known counties is Worcestershire, which has produced plenty of excellent cricketers over the years. Some of the well-known players in English cricket have represented Worcestershire during their careers.

The count has won 5 County Championships in its history that dates back to 1865 (joined the county championship in 1899) and has been a vital part of the English domestic game ever since. Here is a look at 10 of their best cricketers.


#10 Ted Arnold

Back row (left-right): Colin Blythe, Ted Arnold, Gilbert Jessop, Jack Crawford, Len Braund

He might have played only 10 test matches for England but Devon-born all-rounder Ted Arnold is one of the most influential figures in Worcestershire's cricketing history. He played for his adopted country from 1899 to 1913 and for most of his career, Arnold was the most influential player in the team.

In fact, his performances with both the bat and the ball largely helped Worcestershire with their promotion to the county championship in 1899. In 343 first-class games, he took more than a thousand wickets and scored almost 16 thousand runs. In international cricket, Arnold was an important member of the team that won the Ashes in 1903-04. 

