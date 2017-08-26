10 best wrist spinners of all time

Wrist spinners are exciting, attacking and thrilling to watch. But who are the top ten wrist spinners of all time?

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 12:14 IST

Kuldeep Yadav has underlined how crucial wrist spinners can be to an international side

The success of Kuldeep Yadav in recent matches has once again underlined the importance of wrist spinners in international cricket.

Compared to finger spinners, wrist spinners are more attacking and have better chances of claiming a wicket. However bowling wrist spin is a tricky task as it requires tremendous practice to gain the control over spin.

Let us look at the famous wrist-spinners in international cricket who made a massive impact with their spin bowling.

#10. Shahid Afridi

During his international career, Shahid Afridi was identified as a power hitting batsman who could also bowl. But very quietly, Afridi completed his bowling quota in every match and after featuring in ODI cricket for almost two decades, emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in the spin department.

Afridi's leg-spin bowling is almost impossible to get away in the shorter format of the game and the numbers justify this claim. The Pakistani bowler has to his name 395 ODI wickets and 271 wickets in T20s.

As a spinner, Afridi rarely turns the ball but what he does extremely well is that he bowls in the right areas and with the right pace. These ingredients have made him a very economical bowler in the ODI and T20 cricket.