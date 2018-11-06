10 great bowlers who never bowled a single wide in their entire careers

Hadlee was relentlessly accurate right throughout his career

Cricket, fondly called as the gentlemen's game, is full of uncertainties. No cricket purist can predict what will happen next. Just a mere mistake can cost a team the match - be it bowling a no-ball or a wide, choosing a wrong shot or a misfield.

Bowling a no-ball is considered a crime as it not only gives the batting team an extra run but also the bowler has to come and bowl the same delivery again. Even the batsman cannot be adjudged out off a no-ball. To make things even worse, free-hits have been introduced in ODIs and T20Is.

The case with bowling a wide ball is not much different as it also gives the batting team an extra run and demands the bowler to bowl the same delivery again.

In modern-day cricket, we often witness bowlers bowling a no ball or a wide ball. However, in the history of cricket, there have also been some bowlers with their impeccable control. Here we take a look at ten of those legendary perfectionists who have never bowled a wide in their respective careers.

(Note: Statistics of bowlers before the 1980s are somewhat unreliable as the practice of recording no-balls and wides was not as far-reaching as the modern era)

#10 Richard Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee, the former New Zealand former cricketer, is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket. Hadlee single-handedly carried the burden of New Zealand's bowling for over 17 years.

With his right-arm fast bowling and handy batting, Hadlee had been a match-winner for New Zealand in his playing days. He ended his illustrious Test career with 431 scalps off 86 tests and was remained the highest wicket-taker for a long period of time before another great all-rounder of his time, Kapil Dev eclipsed his tally. Hadlee was so accurate in his time that he never delivered a single wide in his career.

During his 17-year career, Hadlee played 86 Tests and picked up 431 wickets and scored 3124 runs at an average of 27.17. He has also represented New Zealand in 115 ODIs and claimed 158 wickets and scored 1751 runs at an average of 21.35.

